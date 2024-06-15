Farm Weekly
The rise of machines, tech and big farms

By Danielle Green, General Manager Dowerin Machinery Field Days
June 15 2024 - 3:00pm
Throwback to harvest in the Wheatbelt early 1960s. Photo credit: State Library of Western Australia.
For the past six decades, the Dowerin Machinery Field Days has showcased the latest international farm machinery, along with homemade innovations that are world leading in their design.

