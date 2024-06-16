220 motherbin was a big hit at FarmFest

GRAINKING's Nyrex Maximus II 220 tonne motherbin, which recently made the journey from Cunderdin to Toowoomba, Queensland, was quite the success at Elders FarmFest last week.
"I reckon there's a 70 per cent chance we've sold it - there's a fellow I called and he's going to let me know first thing next week," said GrainKing east coast sales representative, Almanzo Evenden.
"It's really worked well for us, bringing it here, because no one has really seen one."
Mr Evenden said even if the gargantuan bin was not snapped up, it was definitely worth the effort to haul it to the Toowoomba event.
"We've got a few extra quotes now for an even bigger one than that, because they've seen the 220t," he said.
"There's a few other guys that said, 'you need to go and talk to this farmer because he has a very big operation and he needs one of those'.
"We think it's positive, it was worth the effort for us and we think we'll have a bit more success here in the short term."
