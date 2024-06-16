Farm Weekly
Features are packed into Bigbaler range

By Rhys Tarling
June 16 2024 - 3:00pm
Andrew Boekeman, (left), Boekeman Machinery, Brookton branch manager, with Riley and Josh Boekeman, by the New Holland Bigbaler 1290 Plus baler.
NEW Holland has an extensive square baler range, according to Boekeman Machinery, Brookton branch manager, Andrew Boekeman.

