Boekeman completes demo rounds

BOEKEMAN Machinery completed its last round of seeding demonstrations at a heavily disced and clayed 30-hectare paddock near Northam last Friday.
As per Boekeman's previous demonstrations this year, the Case IH 600 Quadtrac, with 60 Series Flexi-Coil air cart and Ausplow DBS D300-61 airseeder bar in tow, was showcased in the paddock.
Boekeman Machinery salesman, Sam Moss, who oversaw the latest demonstration and one in Meckering, said the Quadtracs had been a favourite on the market for nearly three decades.
"The track design has been refined, but it's stayed more or less the same because it's been solid since day one, and it's still the market leader in tractors - they're robust, solid and effective," Mr Moss said.
The 600 was chosen for Boekeman's seeding demos because it is the current largest available in the Quadtrac range, according to Mr Moss.
The Case IH 715 Quadtrac, which will arrive in Australia later this year, will be the largest in the Quadtrac family.
"Given the dry start we had to seeding, and the size of the bar, we thought we should showcase the biggest size we've got," he said.
"And these things are certainly robust, I have seen these things do over 10,000 hours and you've got to do your normal rounds of maintenance, but they are as solid as a brick dunny."
Mr Moss said the new AFS Connect and telematics were fantastic additions for operators.
"Farm owners, operators - they can remotely check in on each other, and we can remotely check in if there are issues too," he said.
"The Pro 1200 is quite a simple screen and easy to use."
As to which bit of machinery was attracting the most interest, Mr Moss said, "every one always wants to have a look at what they don't have".
He said people who operated other machines and brands were always keen to have a look.
"And there's been a lot of interest around the Flexi-Coil because we haven't really demoed the Flexi-Coil in about seven years."
Mr Moss said what made the latest Flexi-Coil a point of interest for farmers was that liquid application was brought into the equation, a feature which has been long-awaited.
"We're hoping the re-introduction of this new 60 Series will get solid backing because it is a reliable, simple bin, that now has all the tech on there that people want."
