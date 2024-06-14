Colourful history surrounds Windarra homestead

Windarra homestead is a rare piece of Mid West history, and one of the oldest remaining, highly-visible reminders of WA's pioneering Brown and Grant families.
The 3.23-hectare property, with its heritage-listed, double-height shearing shed and attached two-storey residence is for sale, with an asking price of offers over $800,000.
For most of its 170-plus year history, Windarra, 35 kilometres east of Geraldton, was called Moonyoonooka.
It was part of the expansive Glengarry estate of four adjoining leases taken up by Thomas and Eliza Brown near the Greenough River in 1852.
The estate and both the Brown and Grant families have colourful tales to relate - so much so that Windarra/Moonyoonooka was registered on WA's Heritage List in 2011.
The registration documents cite the property as a good example of Victorian-era farm buildings - with a particularly rare example of a wool and eight-stand shearing shed which was converted into a residence, "The Two-Storey", which is still in use.
Also of historical significance, Chinese workers were employed for land clearing and other labour intensive farm work in the late-1800s and early-1900s.
Moonyoonooka's farm buildings were various used to house farm workers, shearers, farm managers and possibly family members of its pioneering owners, and it's possible WA's most illustrious daughter Edith Cowan was born in house on the Glengarry estate.
Elders Real Estate selling agent Trish Longva said the historic Windarra homestead was built in 1863 from wood and stone quarried on the property, possibly by ticket-of-leave men.
She said it had never grown out of style, though it could do with a new owner's vision to maximise its potential as a tourism or hospitality venture, or an amazing family home.
The natural solid timber kitchen retains its original seven inch floorboards, beautiful timber doors and red brick fireplace, with the more recent addition of a 1200 centimetre, two-door Ilve gas top/electric oven with a teppanyaki hot plate imported from Italy, a pantry and a Miele dishwasher.
The home has heritage light and power point fittings, ceiling fans, an original oregon staircase, a working fireplace with near-new Jotul wood burner and airconditioning.
The bathroom continues the heritage theme, with a cast iron clawfoot bath, beautiful jarrah wainscotting, leadlight windows and stone-look tiles.
Ms Longva said such is the home's significance that heritage grants may be available, if desired, to assist with the homestead's refurbishment and restoration.
The homestead offers five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large upstairs balcony and is surrounded by very old gum trees and a beautiful garden.
Other historical features on the property include the original shearers' tables, cupboard and scales and a rare, six-den stone kennel for the sheep dogs.
The original wool baler is in the Chapman Valley Museum.
The property is fully fenced into five paddock, and has a stockyards and a race.
It has an independent water supply, with a bore with good water, a 200,000 litre rainwater tank and two smaller rainwater tanks.
One of the smaller water tanks is plumbed into the kitchen and the supply is filtered.
Pioneering pastoralists Thomas and Eliza Brown owned and worked the Glengarry estate until 1882, with their sons Maitland, Kenneth and Aubrey.
The family ran sheep and cattle and bred horses for the British Army remount trade in India, which were yarded in Geraldton and pushed onto ships via the old Esplanade jetty.
The then Moonyoonooka lease took its name from the local spring and was referred to as the shearing station or woolshed.
The boys were most interested in horses, and often rode in race meetings locally and in Perth.
They took over the Glengarry estate in partnership with Eliza after Thomas died in 1863.
Maitland was one of Geraldton's earliest magistrates and within a year of his appointment in 1865 he moved to Greenough for his duties.
He then moved to Perth for two years as a member of the Legislative Council, leaving Kenneth to manage the properties.
Kenneth's daughter Edith - who grew up to become Edith Cowan, Australian's first female parliamentarian - was born in the district in 1861.
Maitland returned home in 1972, bought out Kenneth and his mother's shares and reduced Glengarry's carrying capacity of sheep and cattle in favour of more horses.
He built the stables complex on the Glengarry lease, nearest the Greenough River, and a cottage and stables on the adjoining Newmarracarra lease.
Glengarry became the residential base for the estate over the subsequent decades.
Between 1862 and 1876, about 100 ticket-of-leave men were employed and accommodated on the estate, mostly as shepherds or hut keepers, and well-known WA stonemason John Tetlow was also employed.
Stone was readily available in the district and was quarried from most local properties for construction work.
Windarra's stone shearing shed and its two-storey shearing shed/barn addition were believed to have been built during this time.
History shows Maitland Brown spend a lot of money on the estate, which created financial problems for the family, and in 1874 he leased the Glengarry section to Thomas Major and Frederick Barlee, while retaining the remaining land.
In 1876, further difficulties beset the family, when Kenneth's killed his second wife Mary Tindall.
Purportedly a drunken Kenneth shot her once in the chest and then in the head during an argument over a pair of child's boots she had bought on a shopping trip that day.
The family covered his defense costs through three trials, but despite their best efforts, Kenneth was convicted and then hanged later that year.
It opened the way for Major and Barlee to buy the Glengarry lease in 1877, and the following year Maitland sold the three remaining leases to Scottish immigrant J. McKenzie Grant.
The Grants owned and worked the property up until 1944 and were responsible for converting the eight-stand shed into the "Two Storey", as it was known.
Mckenzie Grant reached WA via Victoria in 1865 and was a pastoralist, pearler and horse breeder in partnership with the Richardson Brothers and John Edgar, in the Portland Squatting Company which developed De Gray station.
He was married to Edgar's sister Jane and together they had six sons and a daughter.
The Grants removed the horses from the estate and increased the sheep, cleared a large amount of land under a "poison lease", and briefly forfeited the lease to the bank for a non-payment of a mortgage - after a project to cut wattle bark for tannin failed.
The operation, across almost 13,000 hectares, was worked by Europeans, Chinese and indigenous workers, who lived in the loft in the Moonyoonooka shearing shed.
Tenant farmers also lived in the area, a school was opened during the late 1870s and Moonyoonooka became the site of the annual shearing.
The first part of the railway line to the Murchison goldfields, from the Narngulu siding on the Geraldton-Walkway line, also ran through Moonyoonooka.
McKenzie Grant, who was a member of parliament in the 1880s and early 1890s, died in 1897 and the properties were variously managed by his sons, who had a reputation for extravagant living.
Horse breeding was revived, there was polo and horse racing and local families would gather on the weekends on one of their tennis courts.
The skilled Victoria Plains polo team, of which the Grant brothers were all members, defeated teams in Perth and Fremantle and their breeding lines of Clydesdales, polo racing and general working horses were renowned.
From 1920, David Grant sold or exchanged parts of Moonyoonooka for land further north, and in subsequent years various boundaries moved as sections were sold or new parcels purchased.
The Preston family, who acquired Moonyoonooka around 1923, established new farm buildings and two residences on the property and - it's believed - were the ones who changed the name to Windarra.
Windarra changed hands again to the ownership of Richie Maslen and his family in the 1960.
The Maslens established the property as Amuri Park, upgraded the residence, including a new kitchen fit-out and modern plumbing, and set up a turf farm.
In 1998, Windarra was excised from Amuri Park and the 3.23ha land-holding was sold to its current owners, Lisa and Gregory Scamporlino.
The house and shearing shed may have undergone many changes over the years - including the loss of the shed's loft floor - and the property has had no agricultural purpose for decades, but Ms Longva said it retained its rare and uncommon charm.
And it's place in the history books, for new owners to enjoy and develop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.