Muresk Institute rally well underway in WA to oppose live sheep ex ban

More than 2000 supporters of the Western Australian sheep industry have converged at the Muresk Institute today, where organisers aim to maintain and continue the peaceful, respectful theme of the Keep The Sheep campaign.
Livestock & Rural Transport Association vice president and Keep The Sheep organiser Ben Sutherland, said the convoy through Perth was successful because it was an honest representation of the rural communities of WA that are the most affected by the implementation of the Federal Labor governments live sheep export by sea phase-out plan.
He said the way in which participants and supporters previously conducted themselves is exactly the attitude and behaviour they should maintain, especially if or when addressing the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Agriculture as a witness at the inquiry, into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024, hearing proceedings.
"We really need everyone to be courteous and we really need everyone to be passive," Mr Sutherland said.
"And to be respectful of other people's opinions.
"It is also important to remember that Muresk is still working today with classes still going, so we need to try not to disrupt their work as much as possible."
Fellow organiser and Port Hedland export depot owner Paul Brown also urged Keep The Sheep supporters to remember there may be a number of people that oppose the rally position also attending.
"Remember they have a legal right to be there, to seek the support of the Committee just as we are doing," Mr Brown said.
"Our numbers will outweigh them.
"Please don't be baited into confrontation because this will create the wrong attention and will detract from our key focus of saving the WA sheep industry.
"Our unity against this disastrous policy and the way in which we have handled ourselves has allowed our truths to be heard.
"We have growing support from the country and the city, but it's still an uphill battle."
Mr Brown said the inquiry committee secretariat informed him they had received more than 8000 submissions and were working hard to process them all.
To the close of business yesterday, Thursday, June 13, there were 126 submissions uploaded to the committee webpage.
"The inquiry committee staff said if your submission has successfully uploaded on the website you will receive a notification telling you that it has been successful," Mr Brown said.
"If you've emailed it then you won't receive a notification but if you don't receive an "email failed" response then all is ok."
The WA Police will have a presence at today's rally also to ensure the event runs smoothly and without incident.
A sausage sizzle, with water/soft drink is being provided by the Muresk Student Association as a fundraiser thanks to generous donors, so attendees are reminded to bring along some cash.
Mr Brown said Muresk College is allowing everyone to park in the last paddock adjacent to the driveway, before the car park area.
However, Keep The Sheep would like to welcome the committee by showing the level of support the WA sheep and live export industry has, by lining the driveway for their arrival.
"We would like everyone to line the driveway in the morning and then move to the carpark after, to save you all a longish walk," Mr Brown said.
If you couldn't make it to Muresk but want to follow the inquiry's proceedings you can log on via the Parliamentary webpage.
