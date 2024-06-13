Farm Weekly
Muresk Institute rally well underway in WA to oppose live sheep ex ban

Tamara Hooper
Updated June 14 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 8:00am
More than 2000 supporters of the Western Australian sheep industry have converged at the Muresk Institute today, where organisers aim to maintain and continue the peaceful, respectful theme of the Keep The Sheep campaign.

