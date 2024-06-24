Latest report a slap in the face for WA sheep industry

Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA (LRTAWA) president Darran Bairstow, described the House of Representatives Standing Committee inquiry into the Bill to ban the live sheep export report as - another slap in the face for hard working rural transport businesses.
"There were 13,000 submissions to the Committee and only a proportion were considered which shows a disappointing contempt for the Australian people regardless of which side of the discussion you are on," Mr Bairstow said.
"The timeframe for this process was inordinately short.
"Notwithstanding the short period of time that people had to respond they were driven to make a submission and personally attend the hearings in Muresk.
"This has been an exercise in Government - going through the motions - and sends a worrying signal to the Australian people and I urge them to become informed and get behind the campaign."
Mr Bairstow congratulated the Coalition members who made a dissenting report highlighting, among other things, the high animal welfare standards that Australia exports to international destinations.
'we will keep fighting to have this decision reversed.' LRTAWA vice president of livestock and face the Keep The Sheep campaign of Ben Sutherland said.
"A huge amount of evidence and factual material was presented to the Committee
by the rural sector, but the majority of its members have chosen to turn away from
it and tow the party line," Mr Sutherland said.
"It is clear that more and more people are becoming aware of what is happening, and the roughshod way rural businesses and their employees are being treated by the Government."
Mr Sutherland said the pressure for change is mounting.
"In only four weeks, over 60,000 people have signed the petition to have the ban
decision abandoned," Mr Sutherland said.
"I think this is an unprecedented show of support for a campaign and indicates how
strongly most people feel about the way in which this decision was made.
"We are heading to Canberra soon, armed with our facts and figures to explain our
position to members of parliament who are prepared to listen to reason.
"A Senate inquiry is next on our agenda to enable the real economic and social
impact of the ban to be understood and analysed.
"Farmers, rural businesses and their communities will not sit by while science is
ignored in favour of political deals that spell the end of their businesses and
towns."
