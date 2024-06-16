Farm Weekly
High-flying training school aims high

By Brooke Littlewood
June 16 2024 - 8:00pm
Myrup flight training school instructor Phil Blyth with student Sarah Locke.
THE sky's the limit for Sarah Locke who is on track to securing her recreational pilot's certificate and flying a plane, before being old enough to drive a car.

