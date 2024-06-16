High-flying training school aims high

THE sky's the limit for Sarah Locke who is on track to securing her recreational pilot's certificate and flying a plane, before being old enough to drive a car.
Ms Locke is just 16-years-old and one of the youngest students entering the cockpit at the Myrup flight training school, near Esperance.
The new flight school took off earlier this year, and is helping to tackle the tyranny of distance in rural WA.
Growing up on a mixed cattle and cropping farm, east of Esperance, Ms Locke has always had an interest in flying - and perhaps it is generational.
"I always go flying with dad," Ms Locke said.
"Apparently he started building the tail of a Van's RV-7 aircraft in our house just before I was born, but mum told him he needed to take it out to make room for me.
"One of his mates at Myrup Estate, who builds planes, finished it off for him."
Now the Locke family use the RV-7 recreationally, for school drop offs at Morawa and to keep a bird's eye view on water points and livestock onfarm.
Ms Locke wanted to follow in her father's footsteps, however the nearest flight school was more than 700 kilometres away in Bunbury - then the Myrup Flight Training School opened.
She said it significantly reduced travel time and costs, and made it easier to complete lessons when she returned to the farm midterm and during school holidays.
"I had my first lesson at the end of last month and can't wait to get my certificate, so I can transition to a recreational pilot's license and eventually fly dad's plane," Ms Locke said.
"By the time I get my recreational pilot's certificate I should be almost 17-years-old, at that age you can drive a car by yourself on a provisional licence, but there are restrictions.
"So I will be flying a plane, before driving a car."
Until now, Esperance had been without a flight training school for the past four years, and anyone wanting to secure their recreational pilot certificate was forced to drive hundreds of kilometres and spend thousands of dollars on travel.
With a love for flying and aviation spanning across almost four decades, Phil Blyth had been conscious of the need for regular flight training in the area for some time.
In January he decided to take action, speaking with fellow Esperance Aero Club members about his idea of establishing a satellite flying school at Myrup airfield.
After their endorsement and support was obtained, as well as the approval of the Myrup Fly-In Estate council of owners, he reached out to several WA flying schools on the lookout for a supervisor.
Howatharra Aviation, based out of Serpentine Airfield, was found to be the perfect fit.
With fewer than 10 facilities in WA, compared to 40 or more in other States, owner and chief flying instructor Ed Smith had also seen the need for more local training facilities.
Mr Smith also has a senior flight instructor/pilot examiner, Stewart Maddigan, on staff, who is willing to travel regularly to Esperance to oversee the flight school in its early stages.
This is a mandatory requirement of Recreational Aviation Australia (RA-Aus) until Mr Blyth becomes a senior instructor, which may take up to 12 months depending on the number of students.
"Ed has been very generous, providing the umbrella support of the satellite flying school through his school," Mr Blyth said.
"He has provided his time at no cost to prepare and submit all the considerable paperwork and safety documentation necessary to gain formal approval from RA-Aus and mentor me as I completed my training."
The Myrup Flight Training School was approved by RA-Aus on April 16, as a satellite flying school under the oversight and authority of Howatharra Aviation.
Mr Blyth said he had since received significant interest from Esperance district farmers to attend the flight school.
He said ages of farmer enquiries ranged from 15 to 60-years-old, with a significant number in their 20-30s.
"In the past, most of the farmers were not able to set aside the time to get away from the farm to train due to other schools being long distances away.
"The nearest recreational flight school was in Albany, but that has recently closed.
"Another recreational flight school operates near Kojonup, but that is also sporadic as the owner lives mostly in the United Kingdom these days."
With few options, students were travelling more than 700 kilometres away to Busselton, Bunbury or the Perth metropolitan area - or distance proved too much of a barrier and they were unable to take part at all.
"If we had a local flight training facility student pilots would not have to pay for travel and accommodation to other flight schools in WA," Mr Blyth said.
"Given that it takes the average student pilot 20-25 flying hours to gain their recreational pilot's certificate, multiple trips to another facility are usually required due to weather and scheduling issues.
"This can potentially add thousands of dollars to their training costs."
Given Mr Blyth is still under supervision by a chief flying instructor, it may take some of his students six months or more to complete their 20 hours.
"As a relatively new instructor, I will still be under supervision by my chief flying instructor until I have recommended three students for their first solo flight and completed at least 75 hours of training," he said.
"Reasons including weather, student schedules, and the availability of myself and the chief flying instructor, may also affect this."
Farmers licensed to fly general aviation aircraft, which are two, four or more seats, tend to use Cessnas, Pipers or even use Van's Aircraft RV kits to build their own sport planes.
In one or two seater recreational aircraft - the category Mr Blyth trains in - planes such as Jabiru, Savannah, Zenith and Foxbat are used.
Mr Blyth expects the Myrup Flight Training School will have several benefits to the Esperance community.
For example, some students may have their sights set on pursuing a career in aviation and - in the long term - choose to stay and invest in the bush by providing aviation services.
Others may use private person transport in urgent situations, or assist with informal shark spotting and participation in search and rescue efforts.
Due to a larger fraternity of pilots and therefore aero club members in Esperance, there is also the potential to attract more tourists who fly in their own aircraft and spend money on accommodation, food and tourism in the area.
For farmers, having a recreational pilot's certificate could help with spare parts transport to farms in emergency farming situations, including seeding and harvest, rural property livestock and infrastructure spotting, and flying between properties to cut down travel time.
"One of the Esperance Aero Club members, John Sanderson, has properties near Grass Patch and Varley and flies between them at least twice a month," Mr Blyth said.
"Farmers, who have properties significant distances from Esperance, can use their plane to come to town for weekends, groceries, doctors appointments and visiting friends and family, which is much quicker than driving.
"They can also fly to attend field days such as those in Dowerin, Newdegate and Mingenew, which are anywhere up to 1000 kilometres away."
Mr Blyth knows of a local farmer who uses his plane to fly his son to and from school at WA College of Agriculture - Morawa.
This is a six-hour turnaround instead of two days by driving - saving on both time and money.
Mr Blyth said Dalyup farmer Michael Hart had also used his plane to collect some Esperance truck driver friends, who were stranded at an isolated roadhouse, between Laverton and Warburton Ranges, in the recent floods.
He said another possible use could be in emergency situations, where travel to the nearest hospital would be much quicker by plane.
This would be dependent on weather, as most farm pilots are not licensed to fly in cloud.
For more information contact Mr Blyth on0438 732 280 or email phil.blyth@iinet.net.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.