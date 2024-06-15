Mats used in FMD security have gone

TRAVELLERS arriving in Australia from Indonesia no longer have to walk across foot mats to sanitise the soles of their shoes, raising concerns among WA pastoralists and cattle producers.
It comes after the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) last week announced foot-and-mouth-disease (FMD) case numbers had stabilised in Indonesia and biosecurity measures would be brought in line with other countries.
Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association chief executive officer, Bron Christensen, said pastoralists were seriously concerned about the reduction of those protocols.
"Case numbers have stabilised in line with other countries that have FMD," Ms Christensen said.
"However the difference is that, unlike WA and Bali, they do not have the proximity or large number of people travelling between them.
"Our threat is also exacerbated by the sheer amount of coastline that we have in the Kimberley."
Ms Christensen said while industry had been assured the protocols were sufficient enough to meet the number of people who were coming and going, the cost benefit analysis didn't weigh up.
"The cost is nominal compared to the cost if there was an incursion," she said.
WAFarmers livestock section president and Myalup cattle producer, Geoff Pearson, was disappointed there had been no consultation with industry about the change in biosecurity measures.
He said now was not the time for Australia to be dropping its guard on what was coming out of Indonesia.
"Any form of lowering biosecurity is a concern, especially with Indonesia, as our closest trading partner," Mr Pearson said.
"From what I know there are about 1.4 million Australian who travel to Indonesia every year, that would be more than any other country that has FMD.
"So that would be one place you would probably want to leave it."
Mr Pearson said it did not matter that the risk was low because the country was still infected and there were high populations of people moving in and out at a very short distance.
He said if there were zero cases perhaps a reduction in biosecurity measures could be considered, however it would need continued monitoring.
"The incubation period does lessen as time goes on, but you could leave the countryside of Bali, jump onto a plane and be back into Australia within two to three hours.
"You don't know where people have been and in some cases there could be hundreds of people transiting in and out everyday.
"We don't want to deter anyone from going there and we want to keep our good trade relationship going with Indonesia, but we need to be mindful in that space."
The sanitation mats were first rolled out in mid-2022, in a bid to bolster biosecurity measures and protect Australia from FMD.
In May 2022, an outbreak of the disease was reported in cattle in Indonesia, and shortly after spread to holiday hotspot Bali.
DAFF has reported that case numbers in Indonesia have fallen from 12,000 per day, during the initial outbreak, to now about 25 per day.
The disease is also currently present in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and parts of South America, with Australia having no reported outbreaks.
DAFF deputy secretary biosecurity and compliance group Justine Saunders said FMD numbers in Indonesia had stabilised and were now comparable to the other 70 countries where the disease was present.
"As a result of revised scientific risk assessments, the department will remove some of the biosecurity measures at the Australian border that have applied to travellers from Indonesia since the initial FMD outbreak in mid-2022," Ms Saunders said.
"Travellers arriving from Indonesia will now be subject to the same biosecurity controls as people arriving from any other country where FMD is present.
"While some measures like sanitation foot mats will no longer be used for flights arriving from Indonesia, other heightened biosecurity protection measures will be kept for flights from all countries.
"Those measures include extra dogs trained to detect biosecurity risks, screening with 2D x-ray capability and trials with enhanced 3D x-rays, real-time risk assessment by Australian biosecurity officers at the border, targeted communication and increased signage."
Ms Saunders said managing risk at the Australian border was just one element of the department's broader work to enhance regional biosecurity.
She said Australia continued to support its nearest neighbours and close trading partners as they respond to animal disease pressures.
"Australian Government support for Indonesia's FMD response included providing four million vaccine doses and training for more than 100 Indonesian quarantine officers through the Biosecurity Training Centre at Charles Sturt University.
"That support has directly contributed to Indonesia's strong response to FMD and has strengthened the integrity of our national biosecurity system.
"Australia remains free from FMD thanks to our robust biosecurity system, effective management in Indonesia and the continued vigilance of incoming travellers."
Foot and mouth disease fast facts
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.