Mats used in FMD security have gone

By Brooke Littlewood
June 16 2024 - 9:00am
Chief executive officer of the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association, Bron Christensen.
TRAVELLERS arriving in Australia from Indonesia no longer have to walk across foot mats to sanitise the soles of their shoes, raising concerns among WA pastoralists and cattle producers.

