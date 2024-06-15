Posthumous honour for WA ag stalwart

The sun was shining brightly at the Claremont home of The Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia (RASWA) when Governor Chris Dawson inducted dedicated ag stalwart Michael Leslie Poole into the prestigious WA Agricultural Hall of Fame.
Mr Poole's four children, Chris, Emily and Alison Poole and Claire Keenan were present to accept the induction on his behalf.
The honour recognised Mr Poole's outstanding contributions to agriculture and rural life in WA commemorating his lifelong dedication to agricultural science and innovation.
Mr Poole, who died in September 2022 at the age of 79, made significant strides in agricultural productivity, particularly in the development of WA's canola industry.
His pioneering research and leadership in agricultural science left a lasting impact on the region's farming practices and policies.
During his extensive career, Mr Poole worked with the WA Department of Agriculture, focusing on various research areas, including crop and pasture production, weed competition and the development of new cropping systems.
He played a pivotal role in the introduction and expansion of canola farming in WA, which has grown to become the second-largest crop in the region after wheat, significantly contributing to the State's economy.
Mr Poole's leadership extended beyond research.
He held key positions in research organisations fostering collaboration between scientists and industry stakeholders to address critical agricultural challenges.
Mr Poole was also actively involved in environmental and planning initiatives, including the Swan River Trust and the Central Perth Planning Committee.
His efforts have been recognised with awards - he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia and was a recipient of the Centenary Medal of Australia.
Keith Croker, who nominated Mr Poole for the accolade, said he had a particular capacity for bringing others together in collaborative teams focused on a common problem and identifying practical solutions to the difficulties of farming on WA's challenging soils and climates.
"His style was always collaborative and understated, immensely competent and ideally suited to the later roles he undertook in CSIRO and elsewhere," Dr Croker said.
The Agricultural Hall of Fame was established by RASWA in 1999 to honour individuals who have made exceptional contributions to agriculture and rural life in WA.
Since its inception, 67 individuals, including farmers, scientists, business leaders, academics and agricultural innovators have been inducted.
Read more about Mr Poole's induction and the RASWA Agricultural Hall of Fame in the June 20 print edition of Farm Weekly.
