Major honour for Kimberley pastoralist

DO it once, do it properly - this is the motto Peter Camp has always lived by and is well-known and respected for in the northern beef industry.
The third-generation Kimberley pastoralist was humbled to have earned one of the country's top gongs in the King's Birthday Honours - as a recipient of an Order of Australia medal for his service to the livestock industry.
However, he said it was not only a recognition of his achievements, but also those of his late wife Cheryl and the entire Camp family.
"This recognition is obviously highly appreciated, but it is as much Cheryl's as it is mine," Mr Camp said.
"For the past 39 years, we were at one and I wouldn't have been able to do it without her.
"It is certainly a very big accolade, shared by all of us."
Mr Camp's roots trace back to the Gulf of Carpentaria, Northern Territory, where his childhood was spent chasing cattle across red dirt.
When his grandparents died within a short period of each other in the early 1960s, his parents Jack and Betty were forced to sell those properties to cover death taxes.
This was at a time when the cattle market was in depression.
As such, the Camps packed up and moved west, where they continued living and working on stations.
Mr Camp left home at the ripe age of 19, returning to his roots and throwing his hat in the ring as headstockman for CSR Pastoral.
He worked with the company for three years and at several cattle stations across the NT and northern Queensland.
"I was interested in the northern beef industry - it was what my father and grandfather did, and what I wanted to do," Mr Camp said.
"While working at different operations and under different managers at CSR, I was able to get a very good cross reference on how people operated in the pastoral industry and what practices they had in place.
"I was a third generation, but I didn't inherit anything.
"What my family has today, my late wife Cheryl and I achieved in 39 years together."
It was love at first sight, when Mr Camp met Cheryl, a young nurse and midwife, at Halls Creek in 1983.
The couple married in early 1985, and moved north of Kununurra, where they managed Carlton Hill for David and Susan Bradley.
The Bradleys had just purchased Carlton Hill, and the newly-married Camps were sent to look after the property, as soon as the contract had been signed.
A situation unfolded on Mr Camp's first day, which became a major life lesson.
"I turned up at Carlton Hill and the previous manager walked out and asked what I was doing there," Mr Camp said.
"I told him we were representatives of the new owners, however he said it hadn't been sold.
"I suggested he call head office, which he went inside and did - I then heard the whole family break down and start crying.
"I thought, 'is this what management is, where you can't have control of your life and people can do this to you?'
"So I decided to switch my goal to having more security, direction and control over where I wanted to be and what I wanted to do."
After five years at Carlton Hill, Mr Camp felt like he was giving the best years of his life to someone else and decided it was time for change.
"We went out on our own and started a contracting business," he said.
"We spent a good five years mustering cattle, building yards and fencing - we did the whole lot."
The Camps also had a farm at Kununurra, which was developed out of leucaena production on contract agistment.
Cattle would be fattened and finished on leucaena - a high protein and nutritional leaf - at the property.In 1995, sugarcane production returned to the Ord Valley and land prices jumped.
For Mr Camp, it provided the perfect opportunity to get out of irrigation and back into what he loved and knew best - pastoralism.
The couple purchased Kalyeeda - a 122,000 hectare bare block, with no cattle, no homestead and very little infrastructure, in the west Kimberley.
"Kalyeeda had been in operation for more than 100 years, but it was managed by adjoining properties," Mr Camp said.
"They mustered once or twice a year, before heading back out again."T
The years that followed were tough, but also a dream come true for the couple and their children Hannah, James, Camille and Wave.
Hundreds of kilometres of fencing, endless bores and dams, generator sheds, poddy and cattle yards, accommodation and increasing cattle numbers - it took a lot of blood, sweat and tears to turn Kalyeeda into the working station it is today.
Developments are still happening now, with the station recently hitting the market, as the result of succession planning.
In the early days, there was no homestead complex at the site and caravans were set-up during the dry season, when there was work to be done.
When the wet season arrived, the family would move back to Kununurra.
"We decided to subdivide the station, as it was badly degraded and overgrazed for a long time," Mr Camp said.
"Just by fencing, controlling cattle numbers at sustainable levels, and looking after land systems we seen massive improvement."
In 2001, the Camps expanded their portfolio and purchased Charnley River station, formerly Beverley Springs, north of Derby.
By this time, they were running a 7000-head Brahman cattle herd at Kalyeeda.
"All our cattle were and still are sent into live export," Mr Camp said.
"In our early days the Middle East, including Egypt and Libya, was a very strong market.
"We picked that up due to a bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), widely referred to as mad cow disease, outbreak in Ireland.
"We wouldn't turn cattle off until that July-August period and would benefit from the additional weight gain cattle would get in this sort of country during the winter months."
Around the same time, the Indonesian live export market was ticking over for those with feeder type cattle.
This did not suit Kalyeeda, which was running off heavier 400-420 kilogram type steers.
"We were conservatively stocked," Mr Camp said.
"With my experience in the northern pastoral industry and intensive irrigation farming, I had a pretty good handle on being able to put weight on cattle."
About nine years after it was purchased, Charnley River station was sold - just before the Federal government temporarily banned all live cattle exports to Indonesia.
Mr Camp said the ban affected industry heavily, particularly those who were sending those feeder type cattle into that country.
With a good land and management system at Kalyeeda, they were able to achieve the heavier weights needed to send cattle into other markets.
"Two weeks after the ban was imposed, we sent 1000 heavy steers into the Middle East," he said.
"I think to survive in the north you can't have one line of sale cattle, whether it be feeder or heavies, you need to have a balance for the hot and cold years."
After the live export ban, the Camp family started buying Droughtmaster bulls.
The idea was to diversify and send cattle into domestic markets, such as feedlots in southern WA, instead of relying on one trade.
Now Kalyeeda runs a 10,000-head Droughtmaster herd, made up of 4000 breeders plus followers.
Most of the cattle are turned off at 18-24 months of age and at a weight suitable for the domestic slaughter market.
Beyond building his own family business, Mr Camp was also one of the original founders and first chairman of the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association (KPCA).
The association was started in 2015, by a group of northern pastoralists in response to Bovine Johne's Disease (BJD) being detected in the Kimberley.
"It wasn't an outbreak, there were isolated properties that had purchased bulls from a BJD-infected stud in Queensland," Mr Camp said.
"However it still caused some issues because nobody had ever experienced eradicating BJD out of large herds.
"Several producers decided we needed a voice to represent the north, so we formed the Kimberley Cattlemen's Association and then incorporated the Pilbara.
"With involvement from the two regions we were able to get more members on board.
"We really needed a group here that lived and breathed the north."
KPCA was initially set-up as an industry development group, with Northern Beef Futures, which was funded by the State government's Royalties for Regions program.
While there was substantial support from the Department of Agriculture in the association's early days, Mr Camp said it was the pastoral industry, who came together, and batted for their livelihoods and each other.
As well as his involvement in KPCA, Mr Camp was the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA Kimberley Division chairman from 2012-2016, and a Kimberley Pilbara regional consultative committee member for Cattle Australia.
Despite still playing an active role in overseeing Kalyeeda station, he handed over the reins of management to his daughter Camille and son-in-law Lachlan McClymont in 2022.
Camille has followed in her father's footsteps, as a young leader in the industry and executive member for the group he founded, KPCA.
Meanwhile, Hannah works as a physiotherapist and manages a cattle property in north Queensland with her partner Jaydin Brosnan, James and his wife Barbara manage Napier Downs station in the Kimberley, and Wave is working as a veterinarian in Rockhampton, Queensland.
Reflecting on his younger years through to now, Mr Camp said there had been some major changes and standout moments, which had shaped the northern pastoral industry.
He labelled the industry as "well-oiled and fine tuned, with rangeland management and animal welfare being high on the priority list".
"I came from the early days where it was all horseback and coach mustering - no machinery was used," he said.
"Then fixed wing or aeroplane mustering was introduced, before entering the helicopter phase."
In 1970, Australia started its brucellosis and tuberculosis eradication campaign, and livestock were controlled and fenced in for testing.
This created more interest in the use of improved pastures.
Prior to the campaign, there were larger numbers of cattle across properties and also ferals, including donkeys and brumbies.
"The BTE campaign was massive for northern WA," Mr Camp said.
"The land system certainly got a major workout, but now obviously it's regulated.
"A hell of a lot more people are turning off a very good article and realistically it is practically organic.
"That is the good thing about the northern pastoral industry - we don't use a lot of parasite control, especially where we are."
In the 1980s, the live cattle export trade became a fairly lucrative market for sending feeder and slaughter weight cattle into Indonesia.
At the time, Mr Camp was working at an 18,000-head bullock depot in the NT and the entire industry started changing.
"At the depot everything was sold on weight, over the scales and on the property, to be put through abattoirs in Katherine," he said.
"Several years were spent trucking and bringing in other cattle, preparing them for turnoff."
For Mr Camp, northern pastoralism is an exciting industry to work in, particularly given the article produced is of world standards.
He said Indonesia was an important trading partner and there were opportunities for that country to value-add younger cattle from 280kg to a slaughter weight.
"We can breed and grow them here, but we can't finish them off - that's the issue," Mr Camp said.
"At the moment they have to be sent down south and into feedlots, and have a fairly massive journey on trucks as part of this.
"A win for us would be to supply the likes of Indonesia, where they finish, slaughter and onsell within their own country and through parts of south east Asia.
"It would be the perfect partnership, it just depends on whether or not it happens."
As a family usually with direction, Mr Camp is not sure what life will hold for him when Kalyeeda is sold, particularly without Cheryl, who sadly passed away this year.
However, he expects to always be attached to the pastoral industry.
"Obviously all of my kids are in it," he said.
"They have a bit of a scattering throughout the country now, as do friends who have worked for us over the years, so I should have plenty of options.
"I might just park up in their driveway and if they're short on labour, offer a helping hand."
Mr Camp added, "I love the beauty of the bush and land systems, and doing what we love doing, where we love doing it.
"It is both rewarding and hardwork, but it is what we have enjoyed.
"A lot of people buy houses beside the seafront and look at the ocean all day, whereas I'd rather look out over a paddock."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.