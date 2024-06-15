Farm Weekly
Home/News

Major honour for Kimberley pastoralist

By Brooke Littlewood
June 15 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalyeeda station owner Peter Camp has earned one of the country's top gongs in the King's Birthday Honours as a recipient of an Order of Australia medal for his service to the livestock industry. Photo by The Livestock Collective.
Kalyeeda station owner Peter Camp has earned one of the country's top gongs in the King's Birthday Honours as a recipient of an Order of Australia medal for his service to the livestock industry. Photo by The Livestock Collective.

DO it once, do it properly - this is the motto Peter Camp has always lived by and is well-known and respected for in the northern beef industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.