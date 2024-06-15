Farm Weekly
Home/News

Abattoir closure affects pastoralists

By Brooke Littlewood
June 15 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The closure of the Kimberley Meat Company has been disruptive for many pastoralists in Western Australia.
The closure of the Kimberley Meat Company has been disruptive for many pastoralists in Western Australia.

IT has been more than three months since northern WA's only major abattoir shut its doors - leaving pastoralists on tenterhooks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.