Farm Weekly
Home/News

Grazing property ripe for cropping conversion

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
June 15 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The brick, three-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead was built in 1995, and has outstanding presentation.
The brick, three-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead was built in 1995, and has outstanding presentation.

This 1564-hectare Badgingarra property has been predominately used for grazing, but is ripe for a full blown conversion into a cropping program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.