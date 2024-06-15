Grazing property ripe for cropping conversion

This 1564-hectare Badgingarra property has been predominately used for grazing, but is ripe for a full blown conversion into a cropping program.
The property receives about 570 millimetres average annual rainfall and is immediately available for a soil amelioration program over this winter and spring, in preparation for the 2025 cropping season.
The long, easy-working runs and productive sand over gravel soils are a real feature.
Independent third party mapping indicates the current croppable area is about 1350ha, plus an additional 42ha of grazing land, 18ha of laneways and 109ha of parkland grazing.
AWN agents Rowan Spittle and Greg Tilbrook have the property listed for offers closing at 5pm, on Friday, July 12.
The property is in the Shire of Dandaragan, which according to Rural Bank's latest Farmland Values Report, has seen land values increase by nearly 42 per cent over the past five years.
The median price per hectare in the region is now $6813.
Fencing on the property is mostly good, and with the 23 paddocks predominantly comprising seven-line Ringlock.
Water is supplied by a bore on the property, and is distributed through a series of troughs and tanks.
The peak stocking rate has been up to 3500 dry sheep equivalent and there has been a small area of share crop each year.
Infrastructure comprises of a six stand shearing shed with steel Atlas yards, a medium-sized machinery shed and some smaller outbuildings.
The brick, three-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead was built in 1995, and has outstanding presentation.
It provides a sanctuary set in well-established gardens and with a private courtyard.
With bitumen frontage off Koonah Road, it's any easy run into Perth or across to Jurien Bay.
