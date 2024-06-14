Bespoke property with beautiful features

On a picturesque 2.05 hectares in popular Argyle, this bespoke property exudes character and charm.
The entire perimeter has been securely fenced, the sweeping driveway has been newly gravelled and compacted leading to a delightful five-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-storey rammed earth home.
Enter through a spacious undercover alfresco area, offering extensive views of the wooded areas of the original Argyle forest.
The kitchen is a standout with its locally sourced red jarrah benchtops and new Smeg appliances.
The ground floor has four large bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans.
The master bedroom includes an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.A delightful dining and lounge area has a tile fireplace and reverse-cycle airconditioning.
Double glass doors separate the bedroom areas for added privacy.Upstairs is additional minor bedroom and a study/bedroom and a bright and spacious family retreat for various activities.
This property offers a plethora of features, including an enclosed chicken run, a working vegetable garden, established stone fruit and citrus trees, fully reticulated from the bore.
Abundant water is available from the dam and multiple rainwater tanks.
The whole property is automatically reticulated and there is a charming pond with water feature powered by solar panels.
A large American-style barn with lean-to off either side has a tile fireplace and a mezzanine floor.
It would make a sought-after area for any handy person that likes their own space.
The property is for sale with offers over $999,000.
More information: Conact Elders Real Estate Donnybrook sales consultant Susan Kouw on 0438 300 980.
