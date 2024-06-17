Ocean views from every angle at this holiday sweetspot

Whether its for a holiday home, lifestyle change or investment - welcome to 21 Turner Drive, Guilderton.
Nestled in the Moore River region, this property offers a quiet retreat on the outskirts of Perth.
This is a fantastic opportunity to own a slice of paradise in the Guilderton/Moore River area.
Nutrien Harcourts WA agents Aimee and Adam Shields are selling the property, with offers invited from about $1 million.
With a generous land size of 809 square metres, the property offers uninterrupted panoramic ocean views, four spacious bedrooms and two original decorative bathrooms.
Features include upstairs and downstairs living areas, multiple balconies and courtyards perfect for entertaining, and utilities such as scheme water, a submersible bore and auto reticulation.
Located just a short walk from stunning beaches and the estuary and conveniently close to Perth CBD (1 hour),
Yanchep (35 minutes), Joondalup (50 minutes) and Gingin (30 minutes), this impressive home has undergone an outstanding transformation with no expense spared.
The residence is also a highly sought-after holiday home, offering ample space and amenities, making it one of the largest in Guilderton.
Its popularity ensures a high demand throughout the year generating a great return.
As one of the area's most popular holiday rentals, it is booked out most of the year.
