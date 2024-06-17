Big numbers in attendance at Muresk rally

Victorian Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie (second from left) took this selfie in front of the crowd at Friday's #KeepTheSheep rally at Muresk.
Mc McKenzie is pictured with Andrew Wilcox Queensland Liberal Nationals (left) who is on the Standing Committee of Agriculture, Mia Davies outgoing member for Central Wheatbelt, Paul Brown from Keep The Sheep and Port Hedland export depot owner, John Hassell, NFF vice president and WAFarmers president, Holly Ludeman and Steven Bolt both directors of The Livestock Collective.
