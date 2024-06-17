Farm Weekly
Boarding family highlights country spirit

By Belinda Hickman
June 17 2024 - 12:00pm
There was plenty of spirit shown in a tug-of-war, with the boys testing their skills by moving a small tractor.
Scotch College spent last week celebrating its boarding community - and in the process recognised the attitudes and experiences of its 135 boarders and their families as an example of the resilience of country people.

