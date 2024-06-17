Cockatoos on the move in the Wheatbelt

Record your observations, from June the black-cockatoos will begin scouting for nesting, roosting, and foraging sites in the Wheatbelt. By recording your sightings, you will assist in gathering knowledge for their ongoing protection. Please complete this survey whenever you see black-cockatoos.

Identify and protect the nesting hollows on your property. If you know of nesting hollows, record them in the survey and consider installing a predator exclusion sleeve around the base of the tree.

Protect remnant vegetation that could be used for nesting, roosting, or foraging through stock exclusion, weed control, rabbit control and appropriate fire regimes.

Revegetate to increase connection between remnant bushland and the overall size of the bushland. If appropriate for your area, plant species that will provide a food source or future nesting habitat for the black-cockatoos.

Control introduced predators (foxes and feral cats) on your property. Cage trapping, shooting and 1080 baiting are the most common methods.

Install artificial hollows if you are in a known breeding area.