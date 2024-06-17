Cockatoos on the move in the Wheatbelt

Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management (NRM) has put the word out to the Wheatbelt community to keep an eye and ear out for Carnaby's black cockatoos.
Each June the endangered and endemic cockatoos travel back from coastal areas to begin their search for suitable nesting sites in the Wheatbelt.
The nesting hollows required to successfully raise chicks can only be found in trees older than 100 years and are most commonly found in smooth-barked eucalypts, such as wandoo and salmon gum.
Suitable hollows need to be of certain dimensions and be within two kilometres of a water source, and six to12 kilometres from food sources, such as banksia, hakea, eucalyptus, corymbia and grevillea.
Unfortunately, due to clearing and habitat fragmentation, suitable breeding sites are few and far between. This has combined with additional pressures from feral cat and fox predation, salinity, nest competition from native animals and feral European honey bees, disease, illegal shooting, poaching, vehicle collision and reduced food and fresh water resources, to push this species to the brink.
Wheatbelt NRM advises that although you may see flocks of the birds flying over your house and in your trees, reduced breeding success has led to an ageing population that, without significant intervention, is likely to continue to decline over the coming decades.
It is estimated the number of Carnaby's has decreased by at least 50 per cent in the past 45 years and that a large proportion of the remaining population is beyond breeding age.
What you can do to help:
More information: Go to https://www.wheatbeltnrm.org.au/flora-and-fauna/identifying-southwest-black-cockatoos
