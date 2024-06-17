Farm Weekly
WA trials help de-risking efforts

Belinda Morrissy
Belinda Morrissy
Updated June 18 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 8:00am
Inspecting the wheat trial at Muntadgin were Berin Gibbons (left) grower relations manager, GRDC, Rowan Maddern, manager agronomy, soils and farming system west, GRDC, Curtis Liebeck, Muntadgin grower, and Kate Witham, research agronomist and data reporting, SLR Agriculture. Photo: Greg Rebetzke.
The outcomes of a nationwide project focusing on sowing depth will provide wheat growers with detailed information for future planning that may also be relevant to other grains.

