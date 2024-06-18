Farm Weekly
Home/News

Katanning region a hit with Perth retirees

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
June 18 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
This Tambellup property has just gone under offer. Elders Real Estate rural and residential sales specialist Suzie Perrin, based at Katanning, has listed the property for sale for $399,000.
This Tambellup property has just gone under offer. Elders Real Estate rural and residential sales specialist Suzie Perrin, based at Katanning, has listed the property for sale for $399,000.

Ausgold's new gold mining project might be the talk of Katanning, but when it comes to the local real estate market, retirees are behind all the current action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.