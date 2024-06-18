Katanning region a hit with Perth retirees

Ausgold's new gold mining project might be the talk of Katanning, but when it comes to the local real estate market, retirees are behind all the current action.
Perth-based gold mining company Ausgold is developing a project for an open-cut mine, 40 kilometres north east of the Wheatbelt town.
It has bought two farms for a total $10.76 million with a settlement due by Thursday, June 20.
It anticipates a 94-hectare farm will be mined in the first 18 months of the project, a second 932ha farm will likely host key mine infrastructure and remnant farmland to provide a buffer.
Ausgold this week told Farm Weekly, it had no immediate plans for further land acquisitions in the district.
The company, which has ambitions to be Australia's next "mid-tier gold producer", announced to the Australian Stock Exchange this month that it had lined up $38m from investors in a new share offering - to buy the farming properties plus finish studies necessary to implement the Katanning mine project.
Under a new share issue, London-based Jupiter Asset Management will bump up its stake in Ausgold to 12.7 per cent and existing investor Dundee Corporation has kept its 10.9pc stake.
Ausgold executive chairman John Dorwood has reported to the ASX that he intends to take up $1 million worth of stock.
Ausgold has been liaising with the Katanning community for more than a year to deliver its flagship project.
It will have a workforce of about 200 people during the construction phase, which will fall to about 150 people for operations, with a mix of residential and drive-in, drive-out staff.
Accommodation options for both the construction and mine workforce are being investigated as part of the company's definitive feasibility study, which is due for completion later this year, with consideration being given to housing options in Katanning.
The mine is expected to have a 10-year life, with mapping identifying a 3000 square kilometre strike area, and 13 high-priority gold targets.
While corporate and pension funds are making a play in the South West and Great Southern, and Ausgold could potentially be a prominent buyer of local housing, Elders Real Estate rural and residential sales specialist Suzie Perrin said the investor-driven market had not yet arrived in the district.
Instead, over the past six months, strong demand has come from Perth-based retirees seeking a cheaper base in the country.
Homes in Katanning, Dumbleyung, Tambellup, Broomehill and Wagin have been snapped up - she has more than 20 properties in the process of settlement.
She said an offer has just been accepted from Perth buyers for a 60ha country hideaway at Tambellup.
It offered a charming 1940s cottage, numerous small sheds and one large shed with a concrete floor, power and three-phase power connected.
The property is fenced, with about 50 per cent pasture and the remaining half is a mixture of bush and pine tree plantation.
It was listed for sale for $399,000.
When you compare that price guide to Perth's median house price of $605,000, Ms Perrin said local real estate offered metro buyers the chance to buy something locally and still have plenty of change to top up their retirement savings.
"Retirees are cashing out their houses in Perth, buying houses in town or buying lifestyle blocks to build on and then going travelling,'' Ms Perrin said.
She said retirees from Perth suburbs such as Armadale, Koondoola and Warnbro, were among the recent buyers for properties on Khedive St, Wagin, Garrity St, Tampbellup and Braeside Rd, Katanning.
A New South Wales retiree bought a place on Dawson St, Dumbleyung, while another party now travelling around Australia, will soon make their home on Avon St, Katanning.
Eight acreage blocks at Weavers Estate, on the edge of Katanning, have also recently been snapped up, with more than half of the purchasers coming from Perth and looking to relocate to the town.
The lots sold for $99,000-$169,000.
"Weavers Estate was a strong indication for the need for more land in Katanning being needed and of how any resale established vacant lots in Katanning are being snapped up quickly,'' Ms Perrin said.
She is still selling a 6.6ha rural farmlet at Broomehill, offering a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
The home is open to offers and presents a peaceful rural environment, with a dam, stables and a chicken run, for those looking for a lifestyle change.
