Recent rains may save the growing season

Recent rainfall has eased concerns for WA graingrowers who can now feel more optimistic, after what was shaping up to be a very poor year.
In the Grain Industry Association of WA's (GIWA) June 2024 crop report, released last week, GIWA said several rainfall events over the past two weeks have ensured crops that were sown dry will germinate and crop that was up will have at least a chance of returning reasonable grain yields.
The report said various areas of the State were still very dry at the start of June and the majority of crops, particularly in the State's central and northern regions, had not germinated or fully germinated.
"The rain events initially missed the extremely dry northern and central eastern grain growing regions and the majority of the Esperance port zone," the report said.
"Although as more rain fronts came through, those areas all received good soaking rains.
"The only area that has continued to miss out on rain is the southern coastal higher rainfall zones.
"Due to the unseasonally warm soil temperatures, crops are bouncing out of the ground and making up time in growth stage.
"The result is we are now on track for at least an average year, rather than a well below average year as was the case just a few days ago."
The GIWA report highlighted the welcome falls in the Geraldton port zone.
"The rains in the past five days, in particular, have completely turned around the chances of growers reaching average grain yields in the northern portions of the Geraldton port zone where there was no crop up, and the large areas of the low rainfall East Kwinana port zone, north of the Great Eastern Highway, where very little crop had germinated," it said.
"Crops in the remainder of the State that had germinated were mostly patchy, with germination closely related to soil types, with the heavier soils generally poor.
"These crops have already started to even up from the recent rain and, where crops had previously come through with an even germination, they are in good shape now.
"The estimated crop area has increased a little from last month as growers continued to sow paddocks as the forecast for rain began to look more promising.
"The increase in area has mostly been in wheat and resulted from some resowing of poorly germinated canola paddocks and an extra paddock or two swapped from fallow and pasture."
Looking forward, temperatures were expected to be warmer than average, which may be due to abnormally high sea surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean.
"There is the potential for cereal crops to make up enough ground to yield well even after such a late break to the season," the report said.
"But to achieve this, the rain will need to keep falling as soil moisture profiles are still very dry in most places and the finish will need to be mild.
"It is a different story for the break crops with most canola crops in the medium and low rainfall regions down on plant density and germinating too late to reach profitable yields.
"Lupins are in the same boat and many north of the Great Eastern Highway are already destined to be brown manured."
Geraldton Zone
The Geraldton port zone has received more rain in the past week than for the whole of 2023.
Most of the region has a full profile of moisture from the slow, gentle rain that fell last weekend, and cereal crops have a chance of returning reasonable grain yields if the season goes their way from now on.
Kwinana North Midlands
The past 10 days have been brilliant right across the region, with most areas receiving 30-40 millimetres of rain.
The western areas were well over this, with up to 70mm in places, and the eastern areas received crop saving falls of up to 30mm.
Kwinana South
Germinated crops were holding on during the dry spell in May, and those that had not germinated are now up and away.
Growth rates have been quick in the past two weeks and most crops have made up ground and are well set up going into winter.
Kwinana North East
Up until recently, large tracts of land north and east of the Great Eastern Highway had received no rain for seven weeks and were completely brown at the start of June.
The whole area was looking down the barrel of a very poor year, however, crops are coming through and there is a light green tinge with dry sown crops jumping out of the ground in the past few days.
Albany West
Month-to-date rainfall totals have been about 50mm or above for all areas west of the Albany Highway.
While totals drop off east of there, there has been enough to keep the early germinated crops ticking along and has given the later crops the boost they needed.
The exception to this is the heavier soils east of the Albany Highway, where crops are struggling, particularly where rainfall totals from the recent rainfall events were in the 10-20mm range.
Albany South
Rainfall south of the Stirlings has been down on average and is well below average closer to the coast.
The whole south coast across to the Esperance port zone has not received typical winter frontal rains yet and is very dry for this time of the year.
These areas have time to recover and it could be a benefit once the rains come, as it may allow crops to handle the inevitable waterlogging experienced in these areas.
Red legged earth mite have hatched en masse following the rain and slightly cooler temperatures in all the southern zones, and along with all the usual winter pests, slugs are becoming active.
Albany East (Lakes Region)
Since early May, rainfall events in this region have been patchy with most growers seeing less than 10mm for the month.
This has resulted in stressed crops which have fallen vulnerable to bug damage, predominantly bryobia mite with some balaustium mite.
Esperance Zone
Crop growth in the region is "all over the shop", with crops generally in better shape in the western areas than the eastern areas of the zone.
The region went through a very dry period in May and while the majority of crops had emerged, many were stressed and not actively growing.
Crops emerging during this period were taking forever to come through.
The rain in recent days has again been mixed for the region, with the central corridor from Salmon Gums to Esperance receiving most of the falls over 15mm.
To the west and east, rainfall totals dropped off to about 10mm or less, with the trend along the coast to the west being totals of less than 10mm.
