Still dry in Esperance region

A little more rainfall fell across the South West Land Division over last week, adding to a growing year to date rainfall total.
The Southeast Coastal region saw some small rainfall figures during the week of June 10-16, with most towns picking up at least 15 millimetres.
Though Ravensthorpe missed out again, recording less than 5mm this month so far, and only 17.4mm for May.
Salmon Gums research station also recorded almost no rain, receiving 7.6mm for the month.
Salmon Gums research station picked up a total of 25.8mm in May.
Munglinup recorded 12mm during the week, while Esperance Aero picked up 16.6mm on June 13, bringing its monthly total to just over 20mm so far.
Esperance also recorded 16.8mm in town on Thursday, June 13.
The South Coastal region saw very little rainfall, while Albany recorded 9mm over the seven days, 3mm was recorded at Mt Barker and 0.6mm in Gnowangerup.
Over the week there were some isolated falls, with Yilgarn picking up 27mm, 25.7mm at Burracoppin South, 29.6mm at Westonia and 27.2mm at Koorda.
Elsewhere, less than 10mm was recorded across much of the Wheatbelt and Great Southern regions.
Very little rainfall - of less than 5mm - is forecast for the South West Land Division over the weekend.
Long range forecasts for June 21-27 shows the South West region is likely to receive up to 25mm during the week, and less than 15mm for much of the South West Land Division.
