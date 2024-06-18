Lifetime legacy reflected in Hall of Fame

The sun was shining brightly at the Claremont home of the Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia (RASWA) when WA Governor Chris Dawson inducted dedicated agricultural stalwart Michael Leslie Poole into the prestigious WA Agricultural Hall of Fame.
Mr Poole's four children, Chris, Emily and Alison Poole and Claire Keenan were present to accept the induction on his behalf.
The honour recognised Mr Poole's outstanding contributions to agriculture and rural life in WA and commemorates his lifelong dedication to agricultural science and innovation.
Mr Poole, who died in September 2022, aged 79, made significant strides in agricultural productivity, particularly in the development of WA's canola industry.
His pioneering research and leadership in agricultural science left a lasting impact on the region's farming practices and policies.
