Harvest pressure over-riding tight supplies

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its June World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) last week, which had the potential to be market defining.
Indicative bid prices in grain markets have retracted considerably in recent weeks as the northern hemisphere harvest gets underway, yet global grain balance sheets remain tight.
Global wheat ending stocks were reduced 1.3 million tonnes (mt) from the May estimates to 252.3mt, which is down 7.3mt from the prior year.
Global wheat ending stocks have now reduced every year for the last five-years and are 45.3mt lower than in 2019/20.
Over the same period global domestic consumption has increased 52.8mt.
Put these together and you're left with tight global wheat balances with little room for error, meaning global prices can be sensitive to any production issues in the major exporters.
The major global wheat exporters in order from the largest (depending on the season) are Russia, the EU, Canada, the US, Australia, Ukraine, and Argentina.
Deteriorating crop conditions in Russia this year saw the USDA reduce Russian wheat production estimates to 83mt which compares to private estimates of 80mt and last year's crop of 91.5mt.
Wheat production in the EU was also reduced to 130.5mt, down 4mt from last year and 4mt lower than the previous five-year average.
North American crops are relatively healthy according to the USDA with US production estimated at 51mt, slightly up from last year and compares to the five-year average of 48.2mt.
Canada is estimated at 34mt, up 2mt from last year and the five-year average.
The USDA has Ukraine wheat production estimated at 19.5mt down from 23mt the previous year and compares with the five-year average of 26.4mt, impacted by ongoing conflict.
Australian wheat production is estimated at 29mt, up from 26mt last year, and Argentina is estimated at five-year averages, with some way to go before these crops are realised.
Corn impacts wheat prices and global corn production is estimated to be 7.6mt lower than the previous year, while global consumption is expected to increase 12.5mt from last year.
There also remains conjecture over the USDA's 2023/24 Argentine corn crop estimate of 53mt, which is at significant odds with the Argentine Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimate of 46.5mt.
Northern hemisphere harvest pressure may be impacting grain markets in the short term, but crop supplies remain tight based on current estimates and may impact prices.
