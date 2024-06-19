Promising wheat and canola at east Carnamah

Kerran Brown, from east Carnamah, shared photos of his wheat and canola crops which were planted in mid-April and are looking very promising.
The 9500-hectare cropping enterprise is between Carnamah and Coorow and is run by brothers Kerran and Correy.
"Correy and I run the farm, but our dad Gavin comes back for seeding and harvest to help out, which is invaluable to us," Mr Brown said.
"Our leading hands, Rylie Poultney and Jake Beagley, are both amazing at what they do."
Mr Brown said they acted under advice on variety selection from their agronomist Geoff Fosbury, and were very happy with the progress so far, opting for Hunter canola and Mowhawk wheat.
The property's year-to-date rainfall sits at 105 millimetres, receiving 66mm so far this month.
"Our decision to plant the Mowhawk was after the unexpected 22mm of rain on very dry soil on April 12," Mr Brown said.
"After discussions with our father and Geoff, we decided a combination of wheat and canola was a good idea.
"The recommendation from Geoff for wheat was Mowhawk, so we are very interested to see how this variety goes for us."
