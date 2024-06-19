Advocacy stepping up to promote RRR women leaders

The RRR Network has been a long-time advocate of strengthening rural, regional and remote (RRR) women's leadership, but in 2019 we uncovered the unexpected.
We were hosting a series of forums to discuss key issues affecting women.
In nearly every forum we facilitated, when the issue of leadership and being remunerated for it was raised, the room was silent.
It was like 'leadership and money' was a foreign concept.
This signalled a gender inequality perhaps some did not fully appreciate or even had noticed.
Leadership at the forums was then discussed in the absence of being remunerated and volunteer community leadership became the focal point.
This is where RRR women shine and can share their experiences, discuss their family responsibilities, and speak of leadership through a lens of a volunteer or a mother.
So, why is there a disconnect between RRR women and remunerated leadership?
Before I go any further, I would like to add that there are many, many RRR women leaders.
The AgriFutures Rural Women's Awards offers many great examples.
In the most recent State election, 71 per cent of regional electoral seats in the lower house were occupied by RRR women.
WA's Agriculture Minister, Jackie Jarvis, is an RRR woman, and former chief executive officer of the RRR Network, and many women are in the regional development commissions and local governments.
So, RRR women are excelling in leadership, but we need more, and more importantly, they need to be paid for their leadership work.
However, that might be easier said than done.
The disconnect to leadership begins and diverges due to the differences in geography, social isolation and access.
To start, the opportunity to be a remunerated leader in the regions is few and far between.
It then means pursuing leadership beyond the regions, such as Perth, where most of WA's influential industries are headquartered.
Perth seems to be the place where 'leadership' exists and operates.
But travelling to the city regularly is costly, financially and on personal health and wellbeing.
If you look for leadership regionally, this will include local government, the education sector, some essential services and not-for-profit organisations.
Although these opportunities are only available to a select few and more than likely only in the larger regional towns.
Agriculture, mining and construction are the main regionally active industries where there is opportunity for leadership and greater remuneration.
But these industries are dominated by men, and many are headquartered from Perth with satellite offices out in the regions.
Even if women were to participate in these industries in the pursuit of leadership, accessing childcare to facilitate work remains a big issue in the first place.
So, RRR women continue to find themselves in a situation that has one roadblock after the other.
This is not only about the pursuit of leadership, but for any career or professional opportunity.
This concoction of small labour markets, male-dominated industries, and limited-to-no childcare in the regions keeps many talented and motivated RRR women unfairly at bay and potentially apathetic.
It also keeps RRR women invisible to the opportunities that are out there, the possibilities to increase income and have careers that match their incredible skill sets.
So how do we solve this problem?
Increasing access to quality childcare - in all its varied forms - is a must, whether that be standard daycare, family daycare or in-home care for rural families.
We will continue to advocate for flexible work structures allowing for more RRR women to work remotely, making geography no longer an issue to participate.
We will bring RRR women directly to leaders to showcase their skills and motivation to work.
For example, next week, the RRR Network has lined up twenty regional and city leaders from a mix of industries to speed network with leaders and grow professional networks.
Behind the scenes, the RRR Network is collating the results of its annual 'What RRR Women Want' survey which received 367 responses this year.
The results of the survey highlighted major themes of concern, such as access to health and other essential services, housing, cost of living and community infrastructure.
All of which would ultimately contribute to women leaving the regions for the city in the future.
The results of this survey will form a comprehensive report that we will share with MPs and major industry partners, so that the lived experience of RRR women is clearly understood.
Knowing that economic independence is connected to women's leadership and empowerment, the RRR Network has been prioritising financial activities.
For instance, we've partnered with Curtin University to deliver financial literacy workshops and with CBA to hold roundtable discussions on the barriers to RRR women's financial independence.
When it really comes to RRR women's leadership, we deliver our annual 'Cultivate' event in September with ANZ.
An afternoon full of tips and advice to pave the way for RRR women's leadership and so they can build networks with inspirational women who are kicking goals.
Our work at the RRR Network is never done.
We're a passionate and collaborative organisation who will continue to advocate and work hard to deliver opportunities for RRR women so they're not left behind.
