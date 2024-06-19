Annual day builds capacity of women in ag

Reflecting on the proud history of the Liebe Group Women's Field Day events, executive officer Chris O'Callaghan opened the 25th annual Women's Field Day on Tuesday, June 11.
Speaking to a crowd of 130 regional women, Mr O'Callaghan was thrilled to welcome everyone to the full-day event and provided an overview of the Liebe Group's 2024 research and development activities, noting that the group has implemented and been part of 1312 trials since 1998.
The Women's Field Day is held annually in Dalwallinu, with the aim of increasing the management capacity of women to build a sustainable future for their families, farm businesses and the agricultural industry.
The forum attracts a range of attendees from throughout the Wheatbelt, who have personal and professional interests in broadacre farming, as well as agribusiness representatives.
This year's event targeted the topics of grain marketing, human resources, farm safety, succession planning, health and wellbeing, business diversification and agronomy with feedback suggesting all topics are important to consider in a farm business and in the community.
Clear Grain Exchange managing director Nathan Cattle gave a passionate presentation on understanding the value of Australian grain by providing an overview of the key global and domestic drivers on price.
Keeping kids safe on farms is a high priority for all farm business owners.
Kirsten Jamieson, from Kidsafe WA, highlighted some of the statistics of children hospitalisations from farm accidents, the main onfarm risks and some key resources for families living on farms.
Kathy Brown, Rabobank, presented practical tips and tricks, including business training opportunities for regional people looking to broaden their knowledge and skills.
Judy Snell, RSM, instilled the importance of good communication in planning and implementing a successful succession.
People are the biggest risk in any business.
Danielle McNamee, ProcessWorx, highlighted the importance of treating employees with care and compassion in a workplace, noting that if you have a passion for your people, they will have a passion for your business.
She also provided an overview of the HR and workplace health and safety legislation changes and what businesses need to do to be compliant.
Keynote speaker Ella Greenslade shared her journey from the farm to winning a silver in the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Raised on a family farm in the New Zealand highlands taught Ms Greenslade hard work and resilience and gave her the drive to succeed.
She won a world title and competed at the Olympics in the Women's eight rowing team.
Training at such a high level through the pandemic caused many issues, however Ms Greenslade overcome these by utilising the family farm in her training regime, helping her achieve her dream.
Stories of following your passions and creating a sense of purpose outside the family farm were shared by two of the presenters, Megan Pontifex, Waukalands, and Jodie Schell, Lot 39, in Goomalling.
Both women spoke with humour and emotion, and certainly inspired the audience to follow your passion, no matter how big or small.
Bill Campbell, Campbell Ag, explained the fundamental principles of the science behind spray application, highlighting the importance of an effective spray set-up using nozzles guides and water-sensitive paper, as well as maximising efficiency by balancing water volume, spray quality, speed, wind and time of day to minimise spray drift.
Rebecca Kelly's presentation on 'negotiations with energy companies' shared insights into her studies over the past 12 months as part of a Nuffield Scholarship, visiting 12 different countries to understand energy company negotiations in oil, gas, solar and wind sectors.
She focused on land rehabilitation approaches and negotiation tactics.
The day finished with an interactive succession planning panel session including Merrie Carlshausen, Dalwallinu, Rebecca Kelly, Mingenew and Ms Schell.
The session, facilitated by Ms Snell, provided insights into the success drivers of implementing succession plans, the common mistakes and how to manage difficult discussions.
Feedback from the day noted the high calibre presenters with a variety of topics, the attention to detail, and the fantastic learning opportunities provided to all those who attended.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.