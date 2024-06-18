World needs next-gen plant scientists

A lack of scientists specialising in plant breeding could lead to dire food security implications in Australia, and around the world, according to new research conducted across three continents.
Plant breeding is a multidisciplinary science that underpins the global production of food, animal feed, fuel and fibre.
A joint paper between Australia's national science agency CSIRO, Lincoln University in New Zealand and McGill University in Canada to address the issue, has painted a concerning picture about future capacity in the plant breeding area.
The paper found that to maintain the necessary level of agrifood, fibre and feed production, we need to urgently address the skills shortage.
Lead author and CSIRO scientist Lucy Egan said the shortage has been building for some time and has the potential to affect agricultural production worldwide.
"What we're seeing is a whole generation of highly-skilled plant breeding specialists who are reaching retirement age, with a gap left as university graduates opt to focus on other areas of plant science including molecular biology," Dr Egan said.
"The implications of this shortage could be dire, including affecting global food security and the economies of different countries around the world, including Australia."
Lincoln University's Rainer Hofmann said the situation was much the same across the Tasman.
"Agricultural production plays such a key role for our country, and so it's important we start looking at strategies to slow this skills shortage," Dr Hofmann said.
"Our research looked at the state of plant breeding across tertiary, government and industry sectors and found that decreasing skills in plant breeding will have flow-on effects for a wide range of agrifood and fibre sectors."
The report has highlighted responses to the skills shortage, including the need for a co-ordinated approach between the public and private sectors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.