Rain makes a big difference at Creeks' place

Farm Weekly spoke with Ben Creek who farms at Boyup Brook and at Margaret River in April when Mr Creek was still experiencing dry, warm conditions and was concerned at how empty his dams were.
His Boyup Brook property recorded no rain at all in January, February or April and only five millimetres in March.
Fast forward to June and Mr Creek was pleased to provide a positive update on the recent rainfall advising they had received a very welcome 69mm in May, and so far in June a further 62.5mm.
As a result his paddocks were looking particularly green.
"All crops are up and roaring along, the oaten hay is cranking and the Neo barley is flying along," Mr Creek said.
"We haven't had a solid dam or tank filling rain yet, but the dams that were empty have started filling, nothing is empty now which is awesome."
Mr Creek's total rainfall for 2021 was in excess of 650mm, in 2022 that dropped to 498mm and further again in 2023 to 375mm.
"2021 was a ripper year," he said.
"Things are certainly different now."
