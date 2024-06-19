Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Rain makes a big difference at Creeks' place

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
June 19 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Creek is happy with how well his wheat crop is growing at Boyup Brook.
Ben Creek is happy with how well his wheat crop is growing at Boyup Brook.

Farm Weekly spoke with Ben Creek who farms at Boyup Brook and at Margaret River in April when Mr Creek was still experiencing dry, warm conditions and was concerned at how empty his dams were.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie and West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.