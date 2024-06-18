Crowds rally behind sheep exports as ag committee arrives in Perth

In a show of solidarity for the Western Australian sheep industry more than 2000 people made the journey to Muresk Institute, near Northam, last week.
About 1400 vehicles lined both sides of the roadway for about four kilometres to welcome members of the House of Representatives Standing Committee for Agriculture on Friday.
Organised by Keep The Sheep, the rally followed the same respectful and peaceful vibe of the May 31, Perth rally, with those present driving home their point through sheer numbers and their active support of the #KeepTheSheep campaign.
The campaign has exceeded its petition and fundraising goals and at the time of print had gathered about 57,000 signatures and more than $352,000 in donations.
People travelled to the event from as far away as Ravensthorpe and Esperance, the Northern Territory and Geraldton, and from Mingenew, Merredin, Boyup Brook, Manjimup and everywhere in between.
With the hearing venue unable to accommodate the numbers in attendance the proceedings were live streamed via a big screen to the crowds outside and the reactions were audible to the committee, witnesses and public gallery inside the venue.
While thankful to have the opportunity to present their positions, the short time frame given to execute the inquiry and produce a report, saw many in the industry question its validity and sincerity.
Industry members have called for a full Senate inquiry, as a more appropriate method for the investigation of this legislation.
Federal Liberal senator Slade Brockman said it was ridiculous to think the standing committee members would be able to properly assess all of the information they have been provided with and compile a comprehensive report by tomorrow, June 21.
"The committee has received more than 11,000 submissions," Mr Brockman said.
"There is no way, in the time frame that Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has provided, that the committee can look at each of those submissions and give them the consideration they deserve.
"People have taken time out of their lives and their businesses to write a submission to this inquiry and Mr Watt is going to ignore those submissions.
"He is ignoring the truth contained in these submissions, the facts, the science and the decisions being made and most importantly, the very real pleas from the agricultural and rural community of WA to rethink this stupid ban on live sheep exports."
Former Federal senator and veterinarian Chris Back received a standing ovation in the public gallery and the full support of the thousands gathered outside when he presented his evidence during the community statements session.
"It is for Murray a simple case of mind over matter," Mr Back said.
"I don't mind, and you don't matter."
