Crowds rally behind sheep exports as ag committee arrives in Perth

Tamara Hooper
Tamara Hooper
Updated June 19 2024 - 8:26am, first published 8:00am
Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie took this selfie for Farm Weekly while on the rally stage, a flatbed truck, with Dawson, Queensland, Liberal National Party MP Andrew Willcox (left), who is on the Standing Committee for Agriculture, The Nationals WA outgoing member for the Central Wheatbelt Mia Davies, Keep The Sheep organiser and Port Hedland export depot owner Paul Brown, National Farmers' Federation vice president and WAFarmers president John Hassell, and Keep The Sheep organisers and The Livestock Collective directors Holly Ludeman and Steven Bolt, with some of the rally attendees in the background.
In a show of solidarity for the Western Australian sheep industry more than 2000 people made the journey to Muresk Institute, near Northam, last week.

