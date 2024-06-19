Farm Weekly
Simple message draws thousands of supporters

By Tamara Hooper & Brooke Littlewood
June 20 2024 - 8:00am
More than 2000 people attended the rally on Friday at Muresk Institute, Northam.
Keep The Sheep is the simple message that doubles as the campaign name, it has become the catch cry for thousands of supporters who support the Western Australian sheep industry and are calling for the Federal Labor government to scrap legislation to ban the live sheep export trade by sea.

