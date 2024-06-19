Simple message draws thousands of supporters

Keep The Sheep is the simple message that doubles as the campaign name, it has become the catch cry for thousands of supporters who support the Western Australian sheep industry and are calling for the Federal Labor government to scrap legislation to ban the live sheep export trade by sea.
The Keep The Sheep campaign organisers said the support their team had received from the public was the reason the campaign itself and the rally events had been so successful.
They felt it has vindicated rural WA communities in their fight.
"It wasn't just that people turned up," said campaign organiser and Port Hedland export depot owner, Paul Brown.
"It was that people stayed, there were families with young children, business owners, farmers, industry representatives and members of the general public, who gave up their time, put their lives on hold and came here to support the campaign to support the WA sheep industry that is vital to so many rural communities.
"The number of people and the cavalcade of vehicles was just wonderful to see and they interacted with the presenters from industry we had outside.
"It was so great to see."
Fellow campaign organiser Holly Ludeman, The Livestock Collective, said the committee hearings had been pretty challenging, but the witnesses had been given a good hearing.
"But we want a proper Senate inquiry," Ms Ludeman said.
"We are going to take this to Canberra.
"We have had great coverage nationally with so much support on social media and in the media."
The campaign team thanked all its supporters, those who have attended the rallies, signed the petition and donated, who have written submissions, posted online, or raised awareness of the cause.
Federal and State members of the National and Liberal parties and One Nation have also thrown their political weight behind the campaign.
Farm Weekly journalist Brooke Littlewood was in the thick of the rally crowd outside the hearing.
She captured some of the faces and sentiments of the Keep The Sheep campaign supporters at Muresk last week, see the June 20 print edition for more.
