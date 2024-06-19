Farm Weekly
Home/News

Firearm reform laws pass WA Parliament

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated June 19 2024 - 6:26pm, first published 6:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture via Parliament of Western Australia.
Picture via Parliament of Western Australia.

Calls for an inquiry into changes to WA's firearms laws has fallen on deaf ears as new laws pass through Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.