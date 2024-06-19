Firearm reform laws pass WA Parliament

Calls for an inquiry into changes to WA's firearms laws has fallen on deaf ears as new laws pass through Parliament.
It was announced today by the Cook Government that WA is now the strictest jurisdiction in Australia for gun legislation.
Premier Roger Cook said he was 'unapologetic' in the reform.
"For the first time, Western Australia's firearms laws elevate public safety above the privilege of owning a gun," Mr Cook said.
"Sadly, in recent years, we've seen the devastating consequences resulting from the misuse of firearms in our community.
"Those tragedies highlight the need to remove guns from people who don't have a legitimate reason for owning one.
"Passing this legislation is a momentous occasion, and I'm proud to lead a Government committed to improving safety for current and future generations of Western Australians," he said.
The new legislation means the number of guns an individual can own will be restricted depending on their licence type.
Primary producers and competition shooters can have up to 10 firearms while recreational hunters are restricted to five.
The complete rewrite of WA's 50-year-old Firearms Act has also seen the introduction of Mandatory Disqualifying Offences and Orders (MDOs), which strip guns from the hands of serious offenders such as family and domestic violence perpetrators.
Police Minister Paul Papalia said the new laws had been years in the making.
"Beginning with the 2016 Law Reform Commission Review, these laws have been years in the making," Mr Papalia said.
"The consultation process for our historic rewrite of the State's 50-year-old Firearms Act has been long and extensive.
"I want to thank everyone who's been involved for their valuable contributions, particularly the Primary Producers Advisory Board, peak firearms bodies and community safety advocates.
"The reform removes thousands of unnecessary guns from our community while also enabling the legitimate and responsible use of firearms.
"Our new laws make WA a safer place for everyone and will benefit future generations for decades to come," he said.
Under the changes, anyone who applies for a gun licence must complete mandatory firearms training, and all owners will also be required to undergo a regular health assessment and comply with new storage requirements.
Supported by a multimillion-dollar digital licensing and management system, an overhaul of the corrupted 'property letter' system gives power back to landowners and lease holders so they can control who enters and shoots on their property.
In advance of the legislation passing, the State Government had already doubled the penalties for gun crime, outlawed very high-powered firearms and introduced Firearm Prohibition Orders to target underworld figures.
To date, close to 14,000 guns from more than 8,000 people have been sold to the State Government as part of the ongoing voluntary firearms buyback scheme.
The $64.3 million buyback offers licensed gun owners up to $1,000 to hand in their weapon and remains open until August 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.