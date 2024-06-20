Farm Weekly
Committee hears a huge amount of evidence

By Tamara Hooper & Brooke Littlewood
June 20 2024 - 8:00pm
The House of Representatives Standing Committee for Agriculture members who attended the Muresk hearing in person were Labor MP Brian Mitchell (left), Lyons, Tasmania, Labor MP Tania Lawrence, Hasluck, WA, committee chair, Labor MP Meryl Swanson, Paterson, New South Wales, committee secretary Fran Denny, committee vice chair, Liberal MP Rick Wilson, OConnor, WA, Liberal National Party Queensland MP, Andrew Willcox, Dawson, and Labor MPs Matt Burnell, Spence, South Australia.
The second House of Representatives Standing Committee on Agriculture Inquiry hearing into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024, was fittingly held at Western Australia's Muresk Institute near Northam, a site that shares almost a century of involvement in the WA sheep industry.

