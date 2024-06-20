Committee hears a huge amount of evidence

The second House of Representatives Standing Committee on Agriculture Inquiry hearing into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024, was fittingly held at Western Australia's Muresk Institute near Northam, a site that shares almost a century of involvement in the WA sheep industry.
The committee members present consisted of chairwoman, Labor MP for Paterson, New South Wales, Meryl Swanson, deputy chairman Liberal MP for O'Connor, WA, Rick Wilson and general members Labour MPs - Matt Burnell, Spence, South Australia, Tania Lawrence, Hasluck, WA, Brian Mitchell, Lyons, Tasmania, Centre Alliance MP, Rebekha Sharkie (by audio link), Mayo, South Australia, and Liberal National Party Queensland MP, Andrew Willcox, Dawson.
Absent from the day's proceedings were Labor MP, Mike Freelander, Macarthur, NSW, and Liberal MP Aaron Violi, Casey, Victoria.
The hearing was broken down into sessions focused on different groups, who were invited to present evidence to the inquiry via an opening statement and also to answers questions from committee members.
With nine sessions in the program that commenced at 9am and concluded at 5pm, there was a huge amount of evidence presented to the committee.
These are some of the areas that received the biggest reactions.
Commencing the day's proceedings was the grower groups and peak bodies session with representatives WAFarmers vice president Steve McGuire, National Farmers' Federation vice president and WAFarmers president John Hassell, the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook, Western Australian Livestock Exporters' Association chairman John Cunnington, Livestock and Rural Transporters' Association of WA vice president Ben Sutherland, WA Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer and Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA president Michael Campbell.
In this session the gallery and the rally outside was most reactive as representatives presented the case from a WA perspective.
The tone was set by Mr McGuire who was asked by Ms Swanson: "As you are membership based organisations, I'm interested how, in knowing that this bill is coming, you have been helping your farming members pivot their business in relation to this?"
Mr McGuire referenced the thousands of people present in the room and at the rally outside, when he said they were not to be underestimated or undervalued and they dictated how farming organisations reacted, not the other way around.
"Our job is to advocate for our members," Mr McGuire said.
"We don't tell them what to do.
"They tell us what to do, and they told us, 'Fight this like hell.'
"When this policy was announced when this government was elected, we knew it was a policy, but we never thought the Albanese government would be stupid enough to go through with it.
"We were wrong.
"We thought facts, science and data would convince the minister of the realities of the situation and he would see that it was a policy based on ignorance and disinformation, and that would overturn the policy.
"That is what we hope and that was what we still hope, because we know we have the facts behind us, we have the data behind us and we have the truth behind us.
"We know it's a bad policy, and this transition is a diabolically bad result.
"It's a disgrace."
The community statements section was also a poignant session, with a tearful presentation from Brookton farmer Ellen Walker raising points not touched on previously.
"While not all sheep producers in WA use live export by sea as a marketing tool, they do benefit from us having the option," Ms Walker said.
"Live export provides market forces, such as a floor price for sheep and an outlet for stock when abattoir spaces are full and the season is unfavourable.
"By removing this from our toolbox, you jeopardise the mental health of sheep producers across the State, especially when seasons are tight.
"The current summer is an example of such a season.
"A cut-off spring, a long, dry summer, abattoirs full of bookings, and bookings extending to four to six weeks.
"And the price, if you do get them to an abattoir, is the lowest in 10 years.
"Thankfully, there were boats this summer to provide some relief and towards the end of the season east coast transfers.
"But, without the relief of live export, the mental toll that this summer would have had for many sheep producers is scary.
"Without live export, I worry about the mental health of my fellow farmers and the strain and pressure it will put on my family and on my children.
"I worry about them having to listen to dinner time conversations about trying to feed sheep and keep them in a fit state for when they can finally go to the abattoir, while balancing a budget.
"Farming is not a nine-to-five job.
"We don't go home at night and switch off.
"Our children live farming, and they witness the stress and the pressure these seasons put on our family.
"Aside from the financial impact of the changes to the business from the proposed amendment, the environmental impact of fewer sheep on the landscape will be dramatic.
"Currently, four out of my six neighbours are continuous croppers, which means that they've removed fences, rocks and lone trees.
"There's crop for miles.
"They don't graze their stubbles, so there is a constant fuel load all summer.
"With a drying and more volatile climate, there is an increased prevalence of summer thunderstorms, which don't have rain they have lightning.
"This exposes me, my business and my community to a greater fire risk.
"You may not be aware of the Corrigin fires or the Narrogin fires that, a few years ago, ripped through the countryside.
"It was pasture paddocks where they finally were able to get hold of them.
"They won't be here without sheep."
In this session, former senator and vet Chris Back spoke and elicited a standing ovation.
"I make two recommendations to you, committee: firstly, that it be referred to a full Senate committee so all aspects can be examined and, secondly, that you recommend strongly that this decision be reversed," Dr Back said.
"This hasn't been made on the basis of animal welfare.
"The decision has been made on the basis of political expediency.
"There are 43,000 signatories organised by the activists to bring effect to this decision.
"That's 0.16 per cent of the Australian people.
"What exports, agricultural and non-agricultural, around Australia can be brought to their knees as a result of 0.16pc of the population? LNG, oil, gas you name it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.