Big machines on display in the big city

A spectacular display of machinery is set to catch the attention of city-dwellers as the Dowerin Machinery Field Days celebrates all things machinery innovation and agriculture technology.
A procession of five combine harvesters will descend upon Langley Park today as part of the Bringing Dowerin Downtown activation, in an opportunity to highlight the significance of the sector to the lives of everyday Western Australians, as well as showcase the technology and innovation powering the grainbelt.
Dowerin Machinery Field Days general manager Danielle Green said for six decades the field days had showcased the latest international farm machinery, along with homemade innovations that were world leading in their designs.
"Today's farm machinery combines advanced engineering and sophisticated agtech to drive efficiency and productivity to levels even recently thought to be unachievable," Ms Green said.
"What better way to start the celebrations in our milestone year than with this magnificent display of mighty machines."
The display will feature beloved global brands Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere and New Holland.
"As you can imagine, organising five colossal combine harvesters to get to the centre of Perth is no mean feat," Ms Green said.
"We're grateful to our valued exhibitors and dealerships who help make this happen - Boekeman Machinery, CLAAS Harvest Centre, Agwest Machinery, AFGRI Equipment and McIntosh & Son."
Event partner the CBH Group chief executive officer Ben Macnamara said showcasing the scale and innovation of the agricultural sector was vital to ensuring the general public has a good understanding of the industry and what it contributes to the State.
"Grain-growing communities are at the heart of CBH and we are proud to actively support their vitality and long-term sustainability," Mr Macnamara said.
"Our grain industry is one of the country's most important agricultural sectors, and we are proud to operate a world class, efficient grain supply chain for the benefit of WA's grain growers.
"Unlocking and promoting new technologies - like those on display in the harvesters - is vital to achieving the ambitious Treasury target for the Australian agricultural sector to reach $100 billion by 2030," Mr Macnamara said.
A public viewing area will be available today, Thursday, June 20, from 12 noon to 5pm, offering city workers and residents the chance to experience the excitement of harvest season.
More information: Go to dowerinfielddays.com.au or follow on social media.
