Order now to beat the rush on fertiliser

Due to the widespread rainfall in the State's grain growing regions, CSBP Fertilisers has observed an increase in demand for granular and liquid nitrogen fertiliser.
As a result CSBP has expanded its opening hours and appointment availability across its network.
General manager Ryan Lamp said CSBP wished to assure growers they were well-positioned to deliver on nitrogen requirements for the season.
"We have procured sufficient volumes of fertiliser to meet anticipated seasonal requirements," Mr Lamp said.
"Over recent months, CSBP has worked closely with growers to manage the commitment and procurement of nitrogen products in anticipation of potential seasonal demand.
"Early commitment is a critical element of the seasonal procurement process, as it can take up to eight weeks for a vessel to arrive into port after a shipment is confirmed."
In managing the current uptake for nitrogen fertiliser Mr Lamp said CSBP was prioritising capacity in its operations for customers who provided early forward commitment.
"CSBP Fertilisers is well positioned with a leading supply, storage and despatch network with five strategically located distribution centres across the State in Geraldton, Kwinana, Bunbury, Albany, and Esperance, as well as depots in Coomberdale, Merredin, Tambellup and Wagin," he said.
"We operate 12 solids despatch plants with extensive blending capability and five Flexi-N despatch points, which can supply the market with more than 5000 tonnes of Flexi-N a day across our network."
Mr Lamp strongly encouraged growers to schedule their collection as soon as possible.
"CSBP has granular nitrogen and Flexi-N available to commit for June and July collection," he said,
"The appointment book continues to fill up quickly."
