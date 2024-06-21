Bankwest jobs axed in digital changeover

The Financial Sector Union (FSU) has stated that Bankwest employees are 'fed up' with parent company Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) following a decision to close every Bankwest branch and automatic teller machine in WA.
Bankwest, which became part of the Commonwealth Bank Group in 2008, announced in early March this year that it would be transitioning to a digital banking model.
Bankwest and CBA assured staff the changes would include career opportunities for every branch employee and create 500 jobs in CBA.
But the FSU claimed CBA has instead slashed 280 jobs from WA since September 2022, including a further 12 last week.
The closures will be finalised by October, and will see 17 regional and rural branches close entirely, while 15 will be converted to CBA branches.
FSU national assistant secretary Jason Hall said Bankwest workers have "had enough of CBA's empty promises".
"When CBA closed the entire Bankwest branch and ATM network, it committed to redirecting 500 much-needed roles to WA," Mr Hall said.
"This is an appalling decision by CBA and not only lets down workers but abandons loyal customers, who are already finding it difficult to access essential banking support services."
FSU members and Bankwest employees were negotiating a new enterprise agreement, and called on CBA to commit to maintaining the Bankwest brand with no further job cuts.
"Our members are proud to work at Bankwest and have contributed many years of loyal and dedicated service to the brand - we don't want to see it turn into CBA Lite," Mr Hall said.
FSU member representatives from Bankwest recently met with WA Treasurer Rita Saffioti to discuss the significant impact of the Bankwest branch closures.
"We have made representations to the WA Treasurer to outline the full extent of job losses at CBA in WA over the past 18 months," Mr Hall said.
"The bank's decision to close all its branches (which impacted 350 roles) and ruthlessly slash 280 other jobs, demonstrates that no job is safe in WA right now."
CBA spokesperson said Bankwest's workforce had grown in size, with more than 80 new roles created in technology.
The spokesperson backed CBA's commitment to redirect 500 jobs in technology, customer service and operations to WA to support Bankwest's digital transition.
"As part of Bankwest's transition, some roles and work may change or may no longer be required," the spokesperson said.
No details on job loses or those under threat were provided.
"For roles that are no longer required in their currenct form, we work closely with our people to redeploy them into new roles and opportunities wherever possible," the spokesman said.
"Our priority is to treat every individual with respect and care, taking the time to talk with each employee impacted to understand individual circumstances and work with them on finding opportunities and building skills to support them for another role."
CBA did not provide details on what the employee transitions would entail.
