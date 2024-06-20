TMA lay tracks for their annual conference

The machinery industry needs to keep pace with demand, as the agriculture industry seeks to reach $100 billion worth of farmgate sales by 2030.
It's a major challenge, and will be a top focus at the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia's (TMA) annual conference at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, July 18.
The conference will feature an interesting line-up of guest speakers, who will address the gamut of the issues with which the industry is grappling.
TMA executive director Gary Northover said, "over the past couple of years, we've been building a theme around what we'll be heading towards in 2030".
"It's meant to align with the National Farmers' Federation target of $100b worth of farmgate sales by 2030, but we need to make sure the machinery side of things is aware of that and keeping pace."
Mr Northover said they will be discussing issues they believe will play to that outcome and hold some relevance for the association's 630-plus members.
"We're going to look at the sales activity, we'll have a regular update from our sales statistical people on what's happening in the market," Mr Northover said.
"We'll get an update from a senior economist from Westpac, and we'll have a dealer panel, we're going to have a representative from the Motor Trade Association on what's happening with the motor vehicle space."
Kynetec senior manager Melinda Haley will be providing a state of the industry report, giving predictions on where the industry will be heading in 2024 and beyond.
Professor Sigfredo Fuentes, a chief investigator in the Australian Research Council, will present on AI technology shaping the future of the industry and WorkSafe programs manager Jen Grigg will promote farm safety.
Following the discussions, there'll be a dinner and a special guest speaker Tom Elliot, a well-known Melbourne radio personality.
Mr Northover said the conference was designed to attract memberships from the manufactures, importers, dealers and affiliate members who support the industry.
"In the past 10 years or so, the conference has become more of an open event - it used to be more of an annual general meeting, but now we're having an open showcase to the industry and a great networking event for our members and the like," he said.
"Our membership has been growing and we've seen an opportunity to expand the conference and as well as being a day of education, it's a great networking opportunity for our members."
