Farm Weekly
Home/News

Western wool market makes some big gains

By Tamara Hooper
June 21 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western wool market makes some big gains
Western wool market makes some big gains

The Western Market Indicator made some huge gains last week rising by a total of 30 cents per kilogram by the close of sales to record 1299c/kg.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.