Angus heifers reach 375.8c/kg at IRA sale

Independent Rural Agents (IRA) Pemberton's June store cattle sale on AuctionsPlus on Monday recorded strong results as the State's store cattle market continues its upward trend.
Renewed beef producer confidence on the back of widespread season opening rains throughout the South West, combined with a quality catalogue of cattle, drove strong online buying competition from feeders, graziers and processors.
Beef yearling steers topped at $1330 and 362.2 cents a kilogram and beef weaner steers sold to $1270 and 352c/kg.
Beef heifers with breeding potential proved a highlight, topping at 375.8c/kg and $1180 for yearlings, and 331.8c/kg and $960 for younger weaner drafts.
A line of trade steers returned $1520 and 289.3c/kg while a couple of lines of dairy origin rising two-year-old Friesian and first cross steers sold to $1180 (all prices onfarm).
The sale received 987 online catalogue views with 41 buyers and 18 viewers logging into the sale.
Fifteen active bidders placed a total of 393 bids throughout the hour-long sale which recorded a full clearance of the 537 head of cattle.
IRA principal Colin Thexton said it was a fantastic result and was full of appreciation for the buying support and the efforts of his clients for the cattle's presentation.
"It's great to see the vendors receiving new and return buying support from all sectors of the industry," Mr Thexton said.
"It's well deserved for their disciplined approach to their breeding and producing the right product for the market and buyers appreciated this with their strong support.
"Beef steers sold well across all weight classes and beef heifers met the market with particularly strong support for Lawsons Angus bred heifers."
Balingup graziers MR & EM Walker's draft of Lawsons Angus bred yearling cattle sold strongly, highlighted by their heifers which topped the sale's liveweight values at 375.8c/kg
and the section's per head values at $1180.
The Walkers didn't retain any heifers this year and the season's first draft line of 31 heifers aged 12-14 months and averaging 314kg sold for future breeding.
The same buyer also purchased the Walkers' 18 weaner Angus heifers aged eight to nine months, and weighing 264.1kg, for 321.9c/kg and $850.
The Walkers also topped the market with their draft of 29 yearling Angus steers aged 12-14 months, weighing 331.3kg, selling to a South West grass finishing program for the top liveweight steer price of 362.2c/kg at $1200.
Topping the sale's per head values was WP & GI Rice & MJ Rice, Manjimup, with a line of six Lawsons Angus bred yearling steers, weighing an average 429.8kg, which were snapped by a southern grass finishing program for $1330 at 309.5c/kg.
Pemberton graziers EC Roche's draft of 11 Murray Grey steers averaging 369.9kg topped the weaner market when they realised $1270 at 343.3c/kg.
A large line of 31 Lawsons Angus bred weaners aged eight to nine months averaging 250kg offered by JB Hubery, Balingup, recorded the top weaner steer liveweight value of 352c/kg at $880 paid by a South West grazier.
Just shy of this was Collins Brothers Grazing, Pemberton, with seven Lawsons Angus bred steers aged nine to 11 months, weighing 307.3kg, returning 351.5c/kg at $1080.
Collins Brothers Grazing's Lawsons Angus bred nine month old weaner heifers sold well with the previously mentioned breeder heifer buyer snapping up both their lines paying the section's $960 top price at 321.4c/kg for 16 heifers weighing 298.7kg and
331.8c/kg top liveweight price at $860 for 17 heifers averaging 259.2kg.
A & B Mountford, Dardanup, sold a draft of eight South Devon trade steers aged 20-24 months, weighing 525.4kg, to strong demand for $1520 at 289.3c/kg.
Finally, two lines of dairy origin cattle offered by D Bendotti & Sons, Pemberton, sold to $1180 and 241.4c/kg for 25 rising two-year-old Angus-Friesian steers weighing 488.9kg.
