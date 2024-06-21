Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Angus heifers reach 375.8c/kg at IRA sale

By Kane Chatfield
June 22 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MR & EM Walker, Balingup, sold Lawsons Angus bred yearling heifers for the sales 375.8c/kg top liveweight value and $1180 at Independent Rural Agents Pembertons June store cattle sale on AuctionsPlus on Monday.
MR & EM Walker, Balingup, sold Lawsons Angus bred yearling heifers for the sales 375.8c/kg top liveweight value and $1180 at Independent Rural Agents Pembertons June store cattle sale on AuctionsPlus on Monday.

Independent Rural Agents (IRA) Pemberton's June store cattle sale on AuctionsPlus on Monday recorded strong results as the State's store cattle market continues its upward trend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.