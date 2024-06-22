Have your say on next ag research priorities

The Kondinin Group is seeking input from broadacre cropping and livestock farmers via the National Agricultural survey.
The survey aims to direct industry research priorities and opportunities, including Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) project investments, such as grain storage extension.
The survey is open to all Australian farmers and asks farmers to nominate the top issues facing farm businesses.
It also asks what machinery and equipment farmers would like to see independently evaluated.
Questions are also asked about farm internet coverage, succession planning and farm labour this year.
The Kondinin Group undertakes independent and impartial research to help farmers make informed business decisions on machinery and infrastructure purchases and are often referred to as the Choice magazine for farmers.
Members will have received a hard copy of the survey fixed to the front page of their May edition of Farming Ahead, but everyone can opt to complete the survey online by the deadline.
More information: Go to kondinin.com.au/nas
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.