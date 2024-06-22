Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Have your say on next ag research priorities

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
June 22 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadacre cropping and livestock producers are invited to offer their input into the national agriculture survey via the Kondinin Group.
Broadacre cropping and livestock producers are invited to offer their input into the national agriculture survey via the Kondinin Group.

The Kondinin Group is seeking input from broadacre cropping and livestock farmers via the National Agricultural survey.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie and West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.