Farm Weekly
Home/News

Keep the Sheep campaign 'no laughing matter', producers tell PM

Updated June 20 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"It's bad enough that the farmers, truckies and communities in Western Australia have to put up with the current sham of an inquiry being conducted by the Labor-dominated House of Representatives committee," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"It's bad enough that the farmers, truckies and communities in Western Australia have to put up with the current sham of an inquiry being conducted by the Labor-dominated House of Representatives committee," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.

The Australian Livestock Exporters' Council (ALEC) has spoken out following Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to Perth yesterday after he spoke with local media.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.