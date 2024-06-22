Silent market emerging in Great Southern

If you were to look over Joe Galatino's shoulder lately, you might be pushed to keep up.
The Nutrien Harcourts WA's Great Southern real estate specialist is surfing a tsunami of interest in farmland and lifestyle acreages in the region, which means he receives multiple listings and buyer enquiries every week.
Such is the demand for 400-plus hectare blocks, he is largely selling properties "over the table", with limited advertising, in what has become a silent market.
Having moved into real estate about 12 months ago, Mr Galatino has had something of a baptism of fire - but his experience is also instructive of how fast the Great Southern market is moving.
Mr Galantino said he and his local real estate colleagues were "flat out" managing an increasing number of farmers looking to buy into the region or expand their holdings, plus a significant group of homeowners still moving out of metropolitan Perth looking for a post-COVID tree change.
He is actively working with three to four corporate buyers - from a known group of about 70 working in WA.
At least 10 to 20 corporate buyers are operating in the Great Southern looking to pick up properties, if they can find them.
Mr Galantino is also increasingly being asked to act as a buying agent for prospective purchasers who feel they are locked out of the market.
While there are more buyers than sellers in the Great Southern - which will keep pushing prices up - there's a busy, quiet market of landowners who aren't actively selling, but would do so for the right price.
Mr Galantino has an active public selling list of about 25 properties this week, with a silent list of about the same number of properties available for sale in the background.
And he is often contacted by the neighbours of property owners for whom he had done an appraisal.
"They see my car driving through the gate across the road, and they ring to tell me that if I get a buyer for the neighbour's place, then to let them know and they would look to sell too," Mr Galantino said.
"I'm also finding that on the day I am writing up a new listing, I am also writing up a sale contract - and other agents are telling me they are doing the same thing."
Mr Galantino grew up at Mt Barker and has more than 30 years of experience working in the Great Southern as an accountant as well as in the banking and finance sectors.
It's given him a strong affinity with rural families, through early exposure to farming clients, and a natural empathy for the challenges they face.
This means he sees himself as more of a real estate "helper", trying to bring a deal together, rather than enticing multiple parties "to compete over the same patch of dirt".
And it has given him a pretty good knowledge of the region's property marketplace - which has experienced nation-leading farmland price growth over the past few years.
Add his anecdotal evidence to the recent official data on property values, and it helps to paint a picture of why WA's farmland market and values are going gang-busters.
WA's median price per hectare has tripled over the past six years to a record high of $6225 in 2023.
In the Great Southern, median values rose about 30 per cent last year to $8493/ha - giving it the State's highest compound annual growth rate.
Price points obviously vary - it's believed a 580-plus hectare farm at Narrikup, has just sold for about $4.5 million.
Arable farmland near to it is going for about $20,000/ha, closer to Albany it is reaching $25,000/ha and in the blue-chip broadacre cropping regions, it is nearing $11,000/ha.
"Certain places are going for well over that," Mr Galantino said.
He sees several factors driving the region's electric market - most markedly, post-COVID, landowners are considering their forward position and where they want to be in the next few years.
In terms of buying, decisions were predominantly being made on the reliability of the climate and rainfall.
"The main measuring stick for a buying decision has become rainfall," Mr Galantino said.
Recent dry seasons mean farmers whose landholdings were entirely north of the Great Eastern Highway now know they need to diversify into the south to manage climate variability.
For this reason, Wheatbelt-based farmers looking to buy into the more temperate Great Southern were a big part of his buying cohort, Mr Galantino said.
For interstate and overseas corporate investors, it's a safer climate bet too.
The Great Southern doesn't have the continual weather-related drought and flooding issues that have plagued parts of the East Coast growing regions in recent years.
Nor does it present the political and management nightmare now associated with the East Coast's complex water licensing arrangements.
"Over the past five years, the corporate sector has come to realise that the South West corner of WA is going to get reliable rain, and they will get also yield income and capital growth returns," Mr Galantino said.
He said corporate investors were getting better at analysing Great Southern buying options and had a more sophisticated understanding of the opportunities here.
The region's farmland and lifestyle acreage was still a relatively cheap proposition compared to East Coast values, plus it had good growth potential, even if it was likely to return to single-digit growth rates over the next few years.
The Great Southern has also been a popular vehicle for timber plantation investments - but the loss of one of the three local processors has also got those landholders thinking.
For the plantation timber in the early to middle phase of its growth cycle, landowners were now deciding whether to let it run through to maturity or return the land to pasture and hope for a capital gain.
Mr Galantino said the banks had considerably tightened up their lending criteria, which would also become a bigger factor on the buying side.
And added to all that, the Federal government's determination to end the live sheep export trade by sea was now playing into the market.
"Regardless of what happens with live export, people are trying to work out if they are going to continue to have sheep as part of their farming program," Mr Galantino said.
"People are trying to gauge and take a future position in the market."
Mr Galantino believes there are still cashed-up farmers who during COVID sold farms further out in drier, more marginal or more seasonally risky areas, who were now looking to enter the market in the relatively easier and safer Great Southern.
Further interest rate changes would likely be another factor in their buying decisions.
"Farmers with money in a bank term deposit are probably earning about five per cent interest," he said.
"Dependent on the projected income return on a farm purchase, they will be thinking carefully about whether there is any incentive to buy at this point."
