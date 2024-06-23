Reliable water on Napier property

The 2024 season has reminded everyone on the South Coast that there is no substitute for having reliable water resources.
And this 301.73-hectare Napier property offers an excellent supply, both above and below ground.
It is in an area with an average five-year annual rainfall of about 783 millimetres - with a dam, two soaks, a bore, troughs and two concrete water tanks onfarm.
The property is on one title, on the bitumen-sealed Settlement Road, about 32 kilometres north east of Albany, and is conveniently close to the Settlement Road abattoir, Mt Barker saleyards and Albany port zone.
It is leased until 2025, and is hosting a beef cattle enterprise and a blue gum plantation.
It is being sold via expressions of interest, with a guide price above $5 million.
The property has a grazing area of about 152ha, while the plantation is on about 112ha and there is about 38ha of remnant bushland.
Which all means it presents as a fantastic standalone farming block or it could be coupled with an existing or additional farming business to achieve a large-scale operation with a diversified income stream.
The blocks offers a four-bedroom, two-bathroom, brick and tile home, which has many jarrah features inside and plenty of lovely views on offer from the wrap-around verandah outside.
Heating is via a wood-burning fireplace in the lounge room, which warms the entire home.
The house yard is large and enclosed and contains a play area for young children as well as raised garden beds for the avid gardener in the family.
Other infrastructure includes a 54 square metre brick and tile garage area adjacent to the house, a 180m2 machinery shed, a 180m2 general purpose shed and a set of steel cattle yards with a crush and loading ramp at the rear of the shed area.
Topography is flat to undulating, soil types vary between sand to sandy loam and the pasture is mainly kikuyu and clover.
The natural vegetation consists of jarrah/redgum/paperbark.
Fertiliser application has been consistently applied each year by the lessee.
It has five main paddocks with troughs.
Fencing consists of steel gates and a mix of seven-line Ringlock, plain wire, and hotwire on wood and steel posts.
Imagine being the second only owner of this farming property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.