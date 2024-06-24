Escape to a quieter life in Dumbleyung

If you have been searching for a lovely family home or dreaming of escaping the city for a quieter life then look no further than 48 Absolon Street, Dumbleyung.
This home is filled with features from polished wood floors to high decorative ceilings.It has three bedrooms plus a study/fourth bedroom.
Heating and cooling are well equipped, via with two tile firepalces, split system reverse-cycle and ducted airconditioning.
The home also has solar panels to ensure your cost of living is kept to a minimum and a rear patio.
The large 1214 square metres corner block has side access leading into the large yard.
A large shed at the rear of the block is set up as an art studio/gallery.
The shed would be a perfect a man cave or family games room.
Numerous sheds surrounded by lush reticulated gardens.
The owners have enjoyed this delightful home for more than 20 years and are heading off on their next adventure.
