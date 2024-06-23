Harvester achieves 1000 tonne goal in 24 hours

Hundreds of thousands of viewers worldwide have tuned in to watch a four-part docuseries Harvest X on John Deere's X9 1100 Combine Harvester.
The machine faced the ultimate test in western Victoria as it aimed to harvest 1000 tonnes within a 24 hour period.
Harvest X follows the John Deere X9 1100 as it took on the challenge in a Vixen wheat field in Victoria's Wimmera region in December.
Fifth-generation farmers Chris and Dale Bartlett, Pimpinio, near Dimboola, Vic, hosted the docuseries and farm 4500 hectares with a contract harvesting business as well.
The Bartlett Brothers, who run a fleet of John Deere S-Series Combine Harvesters, supported the Harvest X challenge.
The 2023-24 harvest season presented some of the toughest weather conditions in recent memory.
Chris Bartlett initially doubted the X9 could achieve the 1000-tonne goal under such challenging circumstances.
"This year we've grown one of our best crops, but we've had the worst conditions by December," he said.
Dale said it was probably the wettest December for harvest days he had seen in his career.
The attempt was scheduled across four days but 30 millimetres of rain on the first day delayed the challenge.
High temperatures on the second day dried the crop but led to a fire ban on the third day.
On the final day, the John Deere team, led by production systems manager Ben Kelly, made their attempt as the moisture was within an appropriate range.
The challenge was supported by John Deere 8RX 370 and 9R 490 tractors and chaser bins.
Mr Kelly said 1000 tonnes was a huge benchmark to hit.
"We aimed to maximise tonnes per hour, keep grain loss below 1 per cent, maintain a good cut height and spread width for next season's seeding, and achieve efficiency and fuel economy," he said.
"The X9 not only has greater capacity than the S790, but it also uses 20pc less fuel."
The "Harvest X" docuseries was released on John Deere's YouTube and Facebook channels in four parts in the past two months, amassing more than 650,000 views so far.
"We are thrilled by the response to Harvest X," Mr Kelly said.
"There has been immense interest in the challenge, the machine, and the results, which we monitored in real-time through the John Deere Operations CenterTM.
"We thank Chris and Dale Bartlett for their hospitality and for providing a glimpse into the realities of farming and harvesting under Australia's unique conditions.
"The shortening harvest windows and the capabilities of the X9 were on full display.
"It truly was a team effort, and the X9 demonstrated exceptional performance even in the toughest conditions."
Barnett Brothers Harvesting business partner Dale Barnett said the data collated from the Harvest X challenge really painted the picture.
"The conditions weren't ideal for harvest," he said.
"Especially only being about 23 degrees.
"We ended up getting down graded grain from APW/ASW down to general purpose, which meant less money for our crop.
"We ended up losing test weight and quality."
They also faced issues with a breakdown during the challenge.
"John Deere have been renowned for reliability," he said.
"The breakdown was because a bolt fell out.
"It was a very easy fix but we just wanted to keep the header going so we switched fronts and then found the problem."
Dale said if the machine wasn't running they didn't make money.
"Keeping the height at 250 millimetres and the spread width at a good even spread, meant it was easier to get through the stubble with the air seeder this year," he said.
During the challenge, they harvested 1000 tonnes at a rate of 72t an hour across 196 hectares.
This took about 15 hours and three minutes - including downtime - with a harvesting time of 13 hours and 53 minutes.
The average yield was 5.1t/ha with 10.2 per cent moisture and 0.7pc losses.
The machine used 1598 litres of fuel, with an efficiency of 1.6t/l and 8.2l/ha.
The temperature ranged from 13.1 degrees Celsius and 23.8C with humidity of 48pc to 92pc.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.