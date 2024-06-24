Nationals: RSPCA and Animals Australia are morally bankrupt

Nationals leader David Littleproud was in Western Australia when the committee's report was handed down and said he and the Coalition would continue to raise awareness and fight this legislation.
Mr Littleproud said the live sheep exports proposed legislation sets a dangerous precedent for agriculture in Australia and especially in WA.
He said it was an arrogant stance the government had taken to look down its nose at Australia's trading partners in the Middle East, who under food security and the cultural beliefs need the live sheep trade to continue.
"How can they honestly look Australians into the eye and say they stand for the welfare of animals globally or even here in Australia?
"I make this commitment to the Western Australian farmers, not just on this, but we are saying to everybody across the country.
"There needs to be a convoy to Canberra, to stand on the front steps of Parliament House, because Anthony Albanese and Murray Watt might come and look these people in the eye.
He said the government had not taken the inquiry process seriously, rushing to get sumissions in with just a weeks notice and then not giving proper weight to the thousands of submissions entered.
"We actually have the best animal welfare standards in the world, in shipping sheep to the Middle East,"Mr Littleproud said.
He said if Australia was not involved the markets would not continue to live up to ESCAS and the high standards of processing required.
"You will see leakage out of their supply chains where you'll see them shoved in the boot of a car and they'll be slaughtered at home," Mr Littleproud said.
"RSPCA and Animals Australia are morally bankrupt, if they are sitting there and saying that they value the welfare and the life of a sheep from Australia above that from another country.
"And every farmer along the road to jump on that convoy from Perth, come across the Nullarbor and pick every state up, because I can tell you there is visceral hate.
"And I've got to say, give credit where credit is due, Murray Watt and Anthony Albanese have been able to do one thing I couldn't do as the Australian Agriculture Minister, and that's galvanize the Australian agriculture industry in their disdain for a government that has put them under siege from the moment they set foot in to office."
Mr Littleproud said the live sheep export legislation was an issue that resonated on the East Coast because this ideology is coming to a state and industry near me.
"I have never seen anything galvanize primary producers and industry across the country," Mr Littleproud said.
"When the drought broke in 2020-21, it was Western Australians that saved the East Coast.
"There were two million sheep that came across the Nullarbor and saved the East Coast, that got us up and going again.
" If we don't have that, and we are now seeing the decimation industry here, we are vulnerable, and then that tears away your food security, whether you're on the West Coast or on the East Coast.
"Because if supply goes down, prices go up.
"And not even Jim Chalmers, writing a six thousand word essay, can change the basics of economic fundamentals of demand and supply.
"And that is something that every Australian is going to experience.
"And we're just saying, please take a deep breath, respect the men and women in WA and understand there is a lot at play for everybody.
"Your food security and your food prices of these people's livelihoods.
