Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rushed, unprofessional and thoughtless

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
June 24 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Federal Labor Governments, Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024, is seeking to phase out an important supply chain which provided jobs and supported families, small businesses, and country towns across Australia and especially WA.
The Federal Labor Governments, Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024, is seeking to phase out an important supply chain which provided jobs and supported families, small businesses, and country towns across Australia and especially WA.

Australia's peak bodies for sheep farmers reject latest decision on live sheep export by sea.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.