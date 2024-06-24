ALEC calls for Senate scrutiny after sham inquiry

Australian Livestock Exporters' Council (ALEC) has condemned the Labor controlled House of Representatives Standing committee for Agriculture for failing to do the right thing and for presiding over a sham inquiry.
ALEC CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton was in Perth when the report was released and said the industry was not surprised at the outcome.
"When we gave evidence to this inquiry, we said we expected it to be a complete waste of time and that no rigorous scrutiny could come from such a hasty process,' Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"We knew the outcome of this inquiry before it commenced, proving there was no genuine desire to examine the bill.
"However, we challenged the Labor members of the committee to do better than simply toeing the party line as everyone was expecting them to do and to actually genuinely question the merits of this harmful policy.
"Sadly we have been proven correct, with the committee report simply reading activist talking points, cherry picking misleading evidence from people that have never set foot on a vessel under current conditions."
He said the committee totally ignored basic economics on the impact that the ban will have.
Mr Harvey-Sutton said the committee also completely ignored the overwhelming evidence from the Australian agricultural community about the harmful effects of this policy, including over 11,000 individual submissions from affected sheep farmers which have been incorrectly mislabelled as pro forma submissions.
"For weeks now, Prime Minister Albanese and Minister Watt have been describing its dismal transition package as generous," Mr Harve-Sutton said.
"However, now this committee has conceded that the government might need to find more money."
He said while it may have realised more funding would be needed if the ban was to go ahead, leaving this funding until 2026 was too late.
"The damage will already be done." Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"This clearly demonstrates the government is all over the shop on this ban, and cannot be trusted to act honestly in the interest of WA farmers and their communities.
"This whole farce of an inquiry has been unjust.
"The Senate is the parliamentary mechanism designed to keep the government of the day honest and protect the rights of states.
"Farmers urgently need the Senate to do what the government won't stand up for fairness and good governance.
"We appeal to all Senators to scrutinise this bad bill and ultimately throw it in the bin where it belongs."
