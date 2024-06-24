Farm Weekly
Home/News

Wickepin grower is new Western Panel chairman

June 24 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wickepin grower Gary Lang will take over in September as the new chairman of the Grains Research and Development Corporation Western Region Panel.
Wickepin grower Gary Lang will take over in September as the new chairman of the Grains Research and Development Corporation Western Region Panel.

Wickepin grower Gary Lang, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Western Region Panel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.