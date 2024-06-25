Dowerin machinery showcased at Langley Park

Words of awe and excitement echoed around Langley Park last week as the team behind the Dowerin Machinery Field Days (DMFD) brought five headers in all the colours, to sit against the Perth city skyline.
What was last year's promotional graphic became this year's reality as DMFD general manager Danielle Green and the committee members decided to push their marketing to the limit and bring a piece of Dowerin to the Swan River foreshore.
The headers were on display at Langley Park for two days, seeing many visitors young and old.
The CBH Group partnered with DMFD to bring the display to life, and CBH chief executive officer Ben Macnamara said it was important for those in the city to see key pieces of technology up close.
"It's important we build that bridge between city and country people, I think for a long time there's been a great appreciation for what agriculture has done to the great State of Western Australia," Mr Macnamara said.
"(The event) is a great showcase of a few things, firstly the scale of agriculture, secondly the adoption of innovation and technology, and I think it demonstrates also where agriculture is going.
"We have fantastic prospects in the long term - we'll see an increase in crop size and graingrowers throughout the State doing it in better ways.
"This is a really important demonstration of all of that."
Wheatbelt Development Commission chief executive officer Rob Cossart said the display was a means of celebrating all the things agriculture has achieved for the State.
"It's brilliant to see this machinery in Perth connecting people to the ag sector," Mr Cossart said.
"It's more than just old farm machinery, this high tech cutting edge machinery and it's amazing to see five different brands coming together for that message which is celebrating the significant contribution that agriculture makes to the WA economy.
"So many people are disconnected from where their food comes from, and to be able to bring this machinery into the middle of Perth is a great opportunity," he said.
AFGRI Equipment was one of the machinery companies to offer a header to put on display.
Chief executive officer Wessel Oosthuizen said it was important for people to know where their food came from.
"From a technology point of view, everyone wants to be in IT and all of that, but there's so much technology in all of these machines, they're far more advanced than a lot of people know," Mr Oosthuizen said.
"It's important for us to be a part of Dowerin too."
Mr Oosthuizen said he hoped the younger generation felt inspired by seeing the machines and that it was important to keep piquing the interest of young people.
He said AFGRI created job opportunities for rural kids to stay within their towns, and for those who lived in the city, there were also opportunities still within reach of Perth.
"The future of ag lies in those kids, we need to get them excited about ag," Mr Oosthuizen said.
